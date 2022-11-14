'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There's nothing like cozying up by a fireplace and watching a movie on a cold winter's night. But not everyone has the luxury of having a fireplace in their home. Modern technology has now made it possible to have realistic-looking fireplaces that not only give off heat but also provide storage and a place to hold your TV.
Fireplace TV stands combine TV stands and electric heaters into one unit, making them stand out in your living room. They use LED lights combined with traditional electric heating technologies to provide a lifelike flame that also provides heat in the colder months while providing a place for your Samsung QN90B TV or LG C2 TV.
We've rounded up the best fireplace TV stands so you can get cozy for your next movie night.
Tech specs: TV size: Up to 60 inches | Shelving: Open top shelf and two side cabinets| Fireplace size: 23 inches | Heat: Up to 400 square feet at 64-82 degrees Fahrenheit | Dimensions: 29.1"H x 59.6"W x 15.7"D
This TV stand from Ameriwood makes our top pick since it has a reasonable price point for its features. It has four different color options to choose between a traditional or a rustic look, and it fits TVs up to 60 inches.
Its 23-inch electric fireplace is a great size, and you can even control the heat settings with a remote control. Choose to heat a room from 64-82 degrees Fahrenheit. Two side cabinets conceal four storage shelves, and a sizeable open-top shelf can hold your cable box, DVD player, or video gaming console.
Tech specs: TV size: Up to 55 inches | Shelving: 5 open shelves | Fireplace size: 18 inches | Heat: Up to 400 square feet | Dimensions: 28.5"H x 47.6"W x 15.8"D
A more affordable fireplace TV stand comes from Ameriwood. This option can hold a TV up to 55 inches and has an 18-inch fireplace to heat a room to 400 square feet. The unit is made of black engineered wood for a simple yet timeless look that will complement almost any interior design style.
There are also five open shelves, giving you plenty of space to put books, a gaming console, décor, or a streaming player.
Tech specs: TV size: Up to 80 inches | Shelving: 2 fixed shelves and 2 drawers | Fireplace size: 18 inches | Heat: Up to 400 square feet | Dimensions: 25"H x 70"L x 15.75"D
If you need a TV stand for a larger-screen TV, this option from Walker Edison can hold TVs up to 80 inches, so your Samsung QN900B or Hisense 75A6G would fit on top of this stand. In addition, the TV stand has cord management ports to keep TV cables hidden and tidy.
It comes in four wood finishes, each with two open shelves and two metal mesh drop-down drawers for storage.
Tech specs: TV size: Up to 70 inches | Shelving: 3 open shelving units and 2 cabinets | Fireplace size: 29.8 inches | Heat: Up to 150 square feet | Dimensions: 19.4"H x 63"L x 13.7"D
Looking for something more modern and sleeker than a rustic-looking unit? This fireplace TV stand has a more oversized fireplace at 29.8 inches with three changeable flame colors (orange/red, blue, and purple/pink). You can also control the fireplace's temperature and set a timer with the included remote.
There are also built-in LED lights (choose from 16 colors) illuminating the three open shelving units to add even more flare. In addition, you can mount this TV stand to the wall with the included mounting kit for a floating effect or set it on the ground for a more traditional look.
Tech specs: TV size: Up to 80 inches | Shelving: 5 open shelving units | Fireplace size: 23 inches | Heat: Up to 400 square feet | Dimensions: 25"H x 70"W x 15.6"D
Electric fireplaces don't always provide the same flame-like look of a real fire, but this fireplace TV stand has realistic-looking 3D flames that also give off heat. A remote control is also included so you can set the brightness level, turn on the heat or just have the fire on without heat, choose the temperature between 62-82 degrees Fahrenheit, and set a timer between 30 minutes to six hours.
In addition, the five open shelves can be adjusted so you can make them shorter or taller to your preference. The stand is also able to hold large TVs up to 80 inches.
Our pick for the best fireplace TV stand is Ameriwood's Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console, based on customer ratings, price point, fireplace size, and dimensions. Also, you can control the heat range with a remote.
Fireplace TV stand
Price
TV size
Fireplace size
Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console
$261
Up to 60 inches
23 inches
Ameriwood Home Edgewood Fireplace
$198
Up to 55 inches
18 inches
Walker Edison Calgary Industrial Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand
$392
Up to 80 inches
18 inches
Brayden Studio Aiyahna Fireplace TV Stand
$490
Up to 70 inches
29.8 inches
Amerlife Fireplace TV Stand
$280
Up to 80 inches
23 inches
While any of these fireplace TV stands would make a great addition to your home, it really comes down to a few factors: what size TV you have, what your style is, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this fireplace TV stand...
If you want...
Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console
The best overall option.
Ameriwood Home Edgewood Fireplace
A budget-friendly fireplace TV stand.
Walker Edison Calgary Industrial Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand
A fireplace TV stand to hold large TVs.
Brayden Studio Aiyahna Fireplace TV Stand
A modern-looking fireplace TV stand with LED light features.
Amerlife Fireplace TV Stand
A fireplace TV stand with realistic-looking flames.
We chose these fireplace TV stands after extensive research into the product category. We looked at renowned brands and reviews (both good and bad) and noted the top-rated TV stands for different style preferences. We considered price, TV size compatibility, heating range, and more when making our final picks.
Electric fireplace TV stands are entirely safe. They won't damage your TV or electronics from the heat they emit since they are built with safety in mind.
However, it's essential to practice some safety guidelines regarding your fireplace TV stand, including never leaving the heater on for long periods, keeping flammable materials at least three feet away from the unit, and avoiding blocking the fireplace's air intake or vents.
As with conventional electric space heaters, the heater aspect of a fireplace TV stand will use a fair amount of electricity and could rack up your utility bill. However, if you're just using the flame effects, this won't use as much electricity as the heating function.
The market is full of fireplace TV stands to consider. Retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, and Amazon have great choices. In addition to our top picks, here are a few other fireplace TV stands worth looking into.