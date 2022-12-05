'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you're connecting your TV or setting up a gaming console, there is no shortage of HDMI cables to buy. Cords and cables are a dime a dozen, but not all of them provide the support and performance you need.
We scoured the market to find the best HDMI cables for your home and work devices, ensuring that the price matches performance. Before you hook up your next electronic device, consider these best HDMI cables to do the job.
Tech Specs: Cable Type: HDMI, Ethernet | Length: 3 ft, 6ft, 10 ft, 15 ft, 25 ft | Type: Male to Male
The AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable offers dual HDMI and ethernet connections to support both 3D and 4K video, making it our pick for the best HDMI cable overall. This male-to-male cable measures six feet long and comes with a lifetime warranty for greater peace of mind. It is compatible with a series of devices like laptops, personal computers, and gaming consoles, as well as any projectors you may have in your home or office. It can handle bandwidths up to 18Gbps and is meant for indoor use.
Tech Specs: Cable Type: HDMI | Length: 0.7 ft. 3.3 ft, 6.6 ft | Type: Male to Male
The Belkin HDMI 2.1 Ultra High Speed is our pick for the best gaming HDMI cable, because it works with various devices. Compatible devices include favorites like PlayStation and Xbox, as well as your laptop and television for your favorite games and movies at lightning speed. There are 48 Gbps compared to the 18 Gbps normally associated with an HDMI cable, offering faster speeds without interruption.
Tech Specs: Cable Type: Micro HDMI, HDMI | Length: 3 ft, 6 ft, 10 ft, 15 ft | Type: Male to Male
The BlueRigger Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable is a micro HDMI cable that comes in a variety of lengths. Choose anywhere from 3 to 15 feet, depending on how you plan to use the cable. It works with several different devices, like projectors, computer monitors, laptops, TVs, tablets, and even your camcorder. It supports 4K with 18 Gbps high speed for an ultra-HD picture that comes with a lifetime warranty.
Tech Specs: Cable Type: HDMI | Length: 3.3 ft, 6.6 ft, 9.8 ft | Support: 8K
If you are looking for an extra-long cable, we love the Cable Matters HDMI 2.1 cable. As the best HDMI cable for length, you can buy a cord almost ten feet long, far exceeding the length of most HDMI cables. This cable supports up to 8K displays with 48 Gbps bandwidth for incredible performance. A lifetime warranty is also included.
Tech Specs: Cable Type: HDMI | Length: 1.5 ft, 3 ft, 5ft, 6.5 ft, 10 ft | Type: Male to Male
The Zeskit Maya Ultra High Speed is also a long HDMI 2.1 cord, ranging up to 10 feet with a male-to-male connection. However, where it really shines is in its speed, offering ultra high speed at 48 Gbps for faster performance. It is a bit limited in its connections, but it will still work with both your TV and Xbox.
We can help you find the best HDMI cable for your needs with these suggestions.
When searching for these best HDMI cables, we used several factors to shape our decision, including these.
HDMI 2.1 is typically not necessary for general use, but it's often necessary for specific PlayStation and Xbox gaming. An HDMI 2.0 cable is more than sufficient for video streaming and gaming, thanks to 4K 60 Hz support.
An HDMI cable is a pretty straightforward tool, and they're available from many different manufacturers. That said, we recommend buying one from a reputable retailer like Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.
The best HDMI cables range in cost from less than $8 up to $25, making an affordable addition to your home entertainment or gaming center.
In searching for the best HDMI cables, we found many different options that could fit the bill. These are some of the options that almost made our list of the best HDMI cables.
