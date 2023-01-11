'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Until the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, console gaming in 4K was impossible. But now that the graphics are so advanced, you need a pair of headphones to get the sound quality to match the quality of your display.
Depending on what kind of headset you have, your gaming experience could seriously lack. For the best experience, any gamer will say you need over-ear headphones with a closed back to avoid external noise distractions. With 3D audio being one of the major upgrades on PS5, the need for a great pair of gaming headphones has never been more important.
Below you will find some of the best headphones for PS5 from brands like HyperX, SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, and more. You can find headphones that fit your style based on our categories, making the process easier for you to find the best pair.
Tech Specs: Weight: 298g | Driver size: 40mm | Battery life: N/A | Compatibility: Playstation, PC | Frequency Range: 10Hz- 44kHz
Personally, I've never see a gaming headset that comes with its own equalizer -- but here we are. This SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is easily the top pick when it comes to headsets for PS5 based on it's incredible design, AI microphone noise-cancellation, and comfortable fit.
With SteelSeries' GameDAC Gen 2, you have full control over your audio experience because it offers almost 80% purer sounded over its predecessor. On the hub, you can connect multiple platforms and switch back and forth between them with a press of a button. But the stellar audio doesn't stop in the speakers; the microphone features AI noise-cancellation so your friends won't hear your clunky keyboard, squeaky chair, or the high-speed fan.
Compatibility with the PS5's Tempest 3D Audio allows users of this headset to put themselves in the game, elevating their performance. Although this headset has a steep price, the customizable experience it provides is unmatched amongst the competition.
Tech Specs: Weight: 299g | Driver size: 53mm | Battery life: 30 hours | Compatibility: Playstation, PC | Frequency Range: 15Hz- 20kHz
Unless a headset has a long wire, I typically prefer wireless gaming headsets. But if I were still in the market for a gaming headset for my PS5, this would be my top pick. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset features a wireless range of 20 meters and can live up to 30 hours on a single charge.
With a battery-life so good, you need the sound quality to back it up -- and HyperX does just that. One 53mm driver in each earpiece provides high-quality sound so you don't miss any footsteps or gunfire in your favorite games. Unlike many other headsets, this headset features a noise-cancelling detachable microphone so you don't have to worry about the mini boom mic when playing single player.
Finally, HyperX didn't forget about comfort when designing this pair of gaming headphones. The frame is constructed from durable aluminum that's adjustable for any head size. Plus, the ear cushions are made of memory foam and premium leatherette to ensure all-day comfort.
Tech Specs: Weight: 322g | Driver size: 50mm | Battery life: 300 hours | Compatibility: Playstation, Windows | Frequency Range: 15Hz- 21kHz
Though it's similar in design to the HyperX Cloud II headset above, the battery life is what sets this apart from the other best headsets. There are a few that can survive a day of gaming on a full battery, let alone a full week. The battery is a major focus in this headset, and the internal sound components aren't too shabby, either.
With a dual chamber driver system in these headphones, the mids and highs will be tuned separately from the bass-heavy lows to provide users with an excellent sound range. Plus, DTS Spatial Audio will keep you tuned into surroundings at all times with 3D audio.
The HyperX simple but modern look stands true with this headset built from durable aluminum and leatherette-covered memory foam. Additionally, the detachable noise-cancelling mic on the left side is controlled with buttons to let you mute or monitor your sound.
Read the review: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review
Tech Specs: Weight: 381g | Driver size: 50mm | Battery life: 40 hours | Compatibility: Playstation, PC, Nintendo Switch | Frequency Range: 20Hz- 22kHz
Growing up, Turtle Beach headsets were the hottest ones to have, and today that still rings true. Turtle Beach's eagerness to improve is evident with this pair of Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headphones. The metal-reinforced headband is padded on the inside with gel-cooled memory foam ear pads so getting hot won't slow you down.
While the battery doesn't touch that of the HyperX Cloud Alpha above, you can get 40 hours of life on a full battery, and 8 hours after just 15 minutes of charge. But unlike many other gaming headsets, these headphones are Bluetooth-compatible, so you can use them for more than just your Playstation 5.
Although this headset is officially licensed by Microsoft for the Xbox Series X, it provides Sony 3D Audio for PS5. That means you can pinpoint any sound you hear, even if it's behind you. Lastly, Turtle Beach includes customizable options through the Turtle Beach app on your mobile device. On the headset, there are also four audio presets: Bass Boost, Signature Sound, Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost.
Tech Specs: Weight: 295g | Driver size: 40mm | Battery life: 12 hours | Compatibility: Playstation, PC | Frequency Range: 4Hz- 40kHz
A headset with Tempest 3D AudioTech, dual noise-canceling microphones, and a price tag of just $100 sounds too good to be true. Sony makes it a reality with the Pulse 3D Wireless headset designed specifically for the Playstation 5. It's never been easier to jump into your favorite games and perform with the best, plus quickly connect to any device.
This headset works well for me because I game on both Playstation 5 and PC. The ability to switch from platform to platform with a simple USB dongle makes it incredibly easy to use it for various things. Since I use this headset often, I am consistently impressed by its abilities at more than two years old. Plus, if you were unaware that this headset had two microphones, you would never find out -- both mics are hidden and positioned in a way to capture clear audio.
Gaming can be expensive, so if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, this Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset is an excellent option for anyone from beginner to professional.
There are many specs on gaming peripherals, so distinguishing one from another can be difficult. But at the end of the day, you want a headset that will give you the highest quality sound through the speakers and out of the microphone.
Below is a table with the most important features each headset offers, as well as the price of each unit.
PS5 Headset
Price
Frequency range
Battery life
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
$221
10Hz - 44kHz
Wired
HyperX Cloud II
$119
15Hz - 20kHz
30 hours
HyperX Cloud Alpha
$160
15Hz - 21kHz
300 hours
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX
$150
20Hz - 22kHz
40 hours
Sony Pulse 3D
$99
4Hz - 40kHz
12 hours
Preferences in the gaming community are scattered, because every person has a different play style. Some people like loud sound so they can hear every movement, while others prefer a calm, quiet experience in their ears. And some people are just fine using TV speakers. But no matter what kind of gamer you are, headsets are essential if you want to communicate with your teammates online.
That being said, consider this table before making your purchase to see which headset aligns with your preferences.
Choose this best PS5 headset…
If you want…
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
The best PS5 headset with an equalizer and AI noise-cancelling mic
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
A great audio experience while playing your favorite games
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
The PS5 headset with the best battery life ever
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX
A comfortable PS5 headset that won't get on your nerves
Sony Pulse 3D
A cheap headset that provides excellent sound quality
I've been gaming since I was little; constantly wrecking in Nascar 1999 on my Playstation 1. Today I'm still an avid gamer, but the landscape has changed drastically. From AV cords plugging into the back of the TV to today's 4K HDMI cords, it's fair to say gaming looks a lot different.
I've used headsets from brands like Turtle Beach, Astro, Sony, and more. That being said, I know what to look for when it comes to an immersive gaming experience, and I would personally use all of these headsets.
A headset isn't necessarily "good" if it produces amazing sound quality. There are many other features to take into account when finding the best PS5 headsets. Comfort, customizable settings, and price are also key factors to consider. With my prior knowledge of gaming headsets and extensive research into these specs, I was able to pick the best PS5 headsets on the market for an assortment of categories.
Wireless headphones are an amazing option for gamers who are fine with the slightest bit of audio lag. Many people get annoyed with wires everywhere. But because of the wireless connection, it's physically impossible for wireless headphones to match the speed that wired headphones provide.
To keep it short and sweet, 100% yes. To get the most out of your advanced, next-generation console, you should invest in a headset. The PS5 has 3D Spatial Audio and there's an abundance of headsets compatible with it -- including every option listed above.
You can get a gaming headset for anywhere from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars. It all depends on your budget and preferences. In my gaming experiences, it's always better to invest in a better headset that will last a long time.
Each gamer has different preferences for a gaming headset -- especially on a console as advanced as the PS5. If the five headsets above don't speak to you, here are three more headsets to consider: