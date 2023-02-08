/>
Upgrade your viewing experience for the big game with the best QLED TVs

When it comes time to watch your favorite movie or to catch the big game, not just any TV will do. Consider these best QLED TVs to enhance your viewing experience.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

When you need a superior TV, a QLED TV fits the bill. Made up of quantum dots, QLED technology can offer brighter and more vivid colors. As a result, it gives you an incredible picture that far exceeds normal viewing and brings out the fine details of your program.

ZDNET Recommends

But first, you need the right QLED TV. Regardless of whether you are watching your favorite show or playing your favorite game, these are the best QLED TVs to take your viewing to the next level.

More: 

Samsung QN90A

Best QLED TV overall
Samsung QN90A
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent brightness
  • Anti-glare display
  • Ultra-thin design
Cons
  • Lacks Dolby Vision
  • Single HDMI 2.1 port
More Details

Tech specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display type: LED | Sizes:  43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85", 98"

The Samsung QN90A wins our pick for best QLED TV overall. With exclusive Quantum Matrix Technology, this TV boasts a 4K UHD resolution with a QLED display. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ means smoother motion enhancements for your picture. I

It supports a variety of streaming services, including Amazon Alexa built right into your TV. Plus, there is HDMI connectivity for easy use. Available in a ton of sizes, you are sure to find the right size for your home. 

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Hisense U8G

Best QLED TV for gaming
Hisense - 65" Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Quick response time
  • Fantastic contrast
  • Outstanding brightness
Cons
  • Google ads
  • Poor side viewing
More Details

Tech specs: Resolution: 4K | Display type: ULED | Sizes: 55", 65"

If you are a gamer, the Hisense U8G is the QLED TV for you. It is limited in its sizes, but you receive a superior picture with a 4K ULED display and Hisense's own Quantum Dot Color technology. 

In addition to Dolby Vision, you also have Dolby Atmos DTS audio for clearer, more pronounced sound. Plus, there is the Game Mode Pro to use when you are ready to play, offering custom picture and sound that is more suitable for your game.

Read the review: Hisense U8H 4K TV review: Come for the price, stay for the picture

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Samsung The Frame

Best QLED TV design
Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV
Samsung
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Creative design
  • Excellent brightness
  • Reflection-resistant
Cons
  • Poor side viewing
  • Subscriptions come at a cost
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display type: LED | Sizes: 43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85" 

If you are looking for aesthetics, Samsung's The Frame certainly delivers. Earning our award for best QLED TV design, this TV looks more like a picture frame when mounted to your wall. It still provides stellar benefits like Quantum Dot technology with 100% Color Volume. 

Choose between normal TV and the available Art Mode, which allows you to really use your TV like a frame. There are multiple sizes, too, so you can pick the right frame for your wall. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

TCL 6-Series

Best QLED TV for the value
TCL 6-Series
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fantastic HDR brightness
  • Vibrant color
  • Clear 4K resolution
Cons
  • Mediocre sound
  • Narrow viewing angles
More Details

Tech specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display type: Mini-LED | Sizes: 55", 65", 75", 85"

The 6-Series TCL Roku TV takes things one step further, truly delivering the best value for your buck. In addition to 4K HDR viewing, there is mini-LED technology to improve your picture with QLED Quantum Dot technology. 

The HDR Pro Pack delivers Dolby Vision, while the Contrast Control Zones tweak the picture to best match your content. There is also TCL's AiPQ Engine™ technology, which employs machine-learning algorithms to improve the picture all on its own.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

TCL 5-Series

Best budget QLED TV
tcl-5-series-roku-tv
TCL
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • High contrast ratio
  • Good brightness
  • High-quality display
Cons
  • Narrow viewing angles
  • Poor 480p handling
More Details

Tech specs: Resolution: 4K | Display type: LED | Sizes: 50", 55", 65", 75"

The TCL 5-Series uses a Roku operating system at a budget-friendly price. Quantum Dot technology is integrated, as well as its HDR Pro Pack and Dolby Vision. TCL's exclusive Contrast Control Zone technology provides incredible contrast for a better picture. 

It also features TCL's exclusive AiPQ Engine that uses machine-learning algorithms to create an improved 4K HDR screen. The Auto Game Mode is ready when you want to play, and voice controls simplify the process.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What is the best QLED TV?

Flexible and high-performing, we choose the Samsung QN90A as the best QLED TV overall with its exclusive Quantum Matrix Technology. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best QLED TVs for you.

Best QLED TVs

Cost

Available sizes

Samsung QN90A

$1,600

43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85", 98"

Hisense U8G

$1,000

55", 65"

Samsung The Frame

$2,000

43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85"

TCL 5-Series

$400

50", 55", 65", 75"

TCL 6-Series

$428

55", 65", 75", 85"

Which is the right QLED TV for you?

It really depends on your TV preferences like size, what streaming services you use, and how much you want to spend. We know it can be confusing trying to differentiate between models, so here we offer our expert recommendations.

Choose this best QLED TVs...

If you...

Samsung QN90A

Want reliable performance with the best features

Hisense U8G

Spend a lot of time gaming

Samsung The Frame

Want an attractive QLED TV that blends in with home decor

TCL 5-Series

Don't have a lot to spend

TCL 6-Series

Want value for your dollar

How did we choose these QLED TVs?

In choosing the best QLED TVs, we considered multiple factors.

  • Size: One of the first places buyers begin is with the size of their TVs. Consider the space where your TV will go before making a decision.

  • Display: A QLED TV's backlighting will help determine what kind of picture to expect. Mini-LED technology is the best QLED TV backlighting, as it provides the best picture and display from today's best technology.

  • Smart features: The best QLED TVs often boast smart features, like a built-in Roku operating system or a smart TV with access to your favorite apps.

  • Cost: QLED TVs can vary in price significantly based on factors like features and size. Be sure to consider pricing when choosing the best QLED TV for your needs.

What is a QLED TV?

A QLED TV employs quantum dot technology that provides superior lighting and contrast for your TV, providing a far better picture than you would find in lesser TVs.

What is the difference between UHD and QLED?

Both UHD and QLED refer to the type of imaging you can expect to receive with your TV. UHD stands for ultra HD, using a 4K picture, while QLED TVs can reach up to an 8K resolution, adjusting to content as needed. 

How much does a QLED TV cost?

QLED TVs can run the gamut based on the features, size, and brand. The best QLED TVs range from $400 to $1,500, depending on the model you choose. 

Are there alternative QLED TVs worth considering?

We know there are hundreds of TVs to choose from online and in-store, but not all TV models are worth your money these days. In our search for the best QLED TVs, we also found these options that may be worth a second look.

