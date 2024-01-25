'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This 100-inch Hisense TV is $2,000 off ahead of the big game
If you're ready to upgrade your TV ahead of the Super Bowl and want to go big, look no further than the Hisense 100-inch Class U7 Series QLED 4K TV -- on sale now for $2,999 at Best Buy, down from its usual price of $4,999.
This Hisense TV features a 4K UHD screen, which includes 4x the pixels of Full HD for lifelike images and graphics. Its large LED screen size makes it a more theater-like experience meant for family rooms or home theaters. It also has Google Assistant built in for voice control.
ZDNET reviewers have gone hands-on with similar Hisense TVs in the last year, and have reported that they were impressed by the quality for the lower price compared to high-end OLED models.
For more, check out our picks for the best TVs you can buy.