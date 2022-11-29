/>
This Nintendo Switch bundle is $86 off and a deal that you can't pass up

For under $300 you get a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Switch Online. That's nearly $86 in savings for Cyber Monday 2022.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
Nintendo Switch bundle in the box
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

If you've yet to jump on the Nintendo Switch bandwagon, there's no better time to start than now with a Nintendo Switch bundle that nets you the gaming device, one of the most popular Switch games in the form of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership. That's a total savings of $68, with the bundle available at a number of retailers.

Also: Live blog: The best Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time

The Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, and 32GB of internal storage with support for up to 2TB of additional storage via a microSD card slot. The gaming handheld is completely portable, with a range of battery life between 4.5 hours and 9 hours, depending on the game you're playing. 

However, you're not locked into using it in handheld mode -- it comes with a dock that connects to your TV, increasing the picture quality to 1080p in the process. When in handheld mode, the resolution is locked to 720p.

ZDNET Recommends

Also: Where to find Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday

This bundle includes a digital download copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is normally $60 on its own. 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a popular racing game that's a modernized version of the classic Mario Kart game. Nintendo continues to update Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with a wave of new tracks set to arrive in early December, and more tracks to come over the course of 2023.

Also: Read the 5 best Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Also included in the Nintendo Switch bundle is three months of Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service that makes it possible to play many popular titles online and against other people. In addition to online play, the membership also gives you access to classic Nintendo and Super Nintendo games. It's normally $20 a year for an individual membership or $8 for three months. 

If the bundle sells out on Amazon or you don't want to wait for shipping, you can also find it at Best Buy, Target, WalmartGamestop and directly from Nintendo.

