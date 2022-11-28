'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite.
If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console scribbled down on a holiday list, don't fret; we've scoured the internet to find the retailers where you can still get a Nintendo Switch Lite, as well as maybe a deal or two here and there as part of Cyber Monday sales. Prices and availability may vary based on color, so check different options.
When this page was last updated, here are the deals we found for Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.
As a simpler, more portable version of the full-size Nintendo Switch, the Lite console is a handheld device that users can take anywhere.
Though it can't be played in combination with a television like the Switch, the Switch Lite is a more compact and lighter device that is perfect for handheld play.
With a Nintendo Switch Lite, anyone can partake in all Nintendo Switch games, as compatibility is no issue.
When this page was last updated, these were some of the retailers still stocking the Nintendo Switch Lite.