'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you game on console or PC, having a curved monitor is a must-have for avid gamers. After purchasing a Samsung curved monitor a couple months ago, it baffles me how I went so long without it. While it doesn't make too much of a difference if you use your computer to play games like Madden, FIFA, and third-person games, this LG 34" Curved Monitor will enhance your experience in RPGs, first-person shooters, and even sim racing.
Also: The best Black Friday gaming deals
Gaming can be intense, infuriating, or super satisfying. But, in order to get the most out of your skills, you need a monitor that can provide quick response time and great visuals. This LG monitor has a refresh rate of 160Hz and a screen size of 34 inches, making sure you don't miss a single thing when you are gaming.
The screen with HDR10 provides more dynamic visuals with the incredible contrast and color of HDR content. With the 160Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities mean limited screen tearing and stuttering.
Also: The best curved monitors
Along with the stellar picture this monitor promises, there are two 7W speakers on this unit with Waves MaxxAudio technology to make your gaming experience that much better.
With a monitor as powerful as the LG 34" Curved Monitor, a deal like this is rare. Whether you're an avid gamer or a remote worker looking for more screen space, this monitor caters to anyone's needs.