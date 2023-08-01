'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Everything you need for the perfect summer movie night
There is nothing like a night at the movies, and this summer is shaping up to be the summer of blockbusters. Both Oppenheimer and Barbie have dominated the box office, and have made people flock to the theaters again.
Also: The best free movie apps
But you don't have to go to the theater to enjoy a movie night. If you're a movie fanatic, you can deck your home with the latest tech to truly make any at-home movie night experience even better than the theater.
ZDNET has rounded up everything you need for an epic movie night at home--both indoors and outdoors--so you can experience your favorite movies with the best sound, video, and lighting there is.
A streaming service
The best streaming services are typically compatible with a variety of different devices to simplify accessibility. This includes popular devices like your smartphone, laptop, or smart TV. From services with original video content to ones that host classic movie titles, these are the streaming services you need ahead of your movie night.
Freevee is the best video streaming service with thousands of favorite movies and TV shows like Back to the Future, Date Night, How to Train Your Dragon 2, In & Out, The Help, and The Hunger Games, all streaming this month. It also features Freevee Originals from Amazon Studios released each month for your viewing pleasure, along with live 24/7 entertainment channels, so there is always something to watch.
With over 26,000 titles, Amazon Prime Video offers movies and TV shows for free or for purchase, including its own Amazon titles like Creed III, Air, Top Gun Maverick, and Jurassic World Dominion.
Sign up for a free trial to take the service for a test drive before you commit to a subscription.
If you want access to newer movies, Peacock is one of the best free movie apps with titles like Riddick, The Outfit, Ambulance, and the Harry Potter series. Upgrade for access to even more titles, and keep in mind that there is also a student discount for extra savings on your subscription.
Disney+
Best family-friendly streaming service
Gather the kids around for a movie night, and choose from over 7,500 options that also include Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic titles. You get access to Disney originals that are exclusive to the service, plus you can bundle Hulu with your subscription for even more movies to choose from.
Something to watch it on
Of course, you'll need a screen or device to watch it on. If you're cozying up inside, an upgraded smart TV is a great option, but you can also take your movie night outdoors with an outdoor projector.
If you are in the market for a new TV, this one from Samsung is top-rated in ZDNET's best TVs of 2023. The quantum mini-LED display boasts a crisp 4K resolution and 120-Hertz refresh rate in High Dynamic Range, making for an immaculate picture rich with vibrant, lifelike colors.
The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB is an easily portable model that makes it the best 4K projector you can buy for a movie night: rain or shine. The 4K picture incorporates Epson's exclusive PRO-UHD Projection and UltraBlack technologies for a far superior viewing experience, delivering a striking cinematic picture with full RGB coloring at 2,600 lumens.
The Elite Screens Yard Master 2 is a great addition to your projector, offering 120 inches of beautiful blank space for your next movie night. The 4K Ultra HD screen easily embraces 3D imaging with a 16:9 aspect ratio for a far superior viewing experience.
Speakers
One of the best ways to experience a movie is through immersive sound, and only the best sound systems will provide that for you. Consider the following to add to your home movie setup for booming bass that will make action movies that much better.
The JBL Bar 9.1 is not just the best sound system but also the best soundbar for your next movie night. In addition to the main soundbar, the set includes dual battery-powered surround speakers that are easily detachable, giving you that full-rounded, surround sound feel that is so reminiscent of movie theaters.
Consider a floor-standing speaker for your living room with a 3.5-way firing system for room-filling sound with the SVS Ultra Tower Speaker. Two eight-inch drivers are met by eight-inch dual subwoofers and a dual midrange for game-changing audio on your next movie night.
The Fluance Ai61 is one of the best stereo speakers you can buy for your bookshelf with powerful sound to do your movie night justice. The 120-watt amplifier is complemented by neodymium tweeters and dual woven glass fiber drivers with Bluetooth connectivity for easier connectivity.
If you are looking for something more portable to bring with you to someone else's house, consider the Sonos Era 100. This Bluetooth speaker has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can use voice control while enjoying Trueplay tuning technology that takes your audio to the next level.
Mood lighting
Lighting sets the mood up for a movie night, and with the best smart lights, you can even sync up your lights to a movie's sound. Here are some of the best lighting options to add for ambiance.
Consider these Philips lights which use voice control to set the mood with your choice. You can enjoy up to 16 million different colors (including 50,000 shades of natural white light) as well as dimming capabilities to instantly change the mood in the room with just a tap of your phone.
Place these smart lights strips behind your TV to add flair to your movie night. You can set up to 50 color zones at once with 16 million colors to choose from. The strip itself is easily controlled through an app on your smartphone, and you can set up different automations depending on the time of day.
These light bars from Govee have an internal, high-sensitivity mic to react and move to the beat of your music or movie for an immersive sound and light experience like no other. They are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant via Wi-Fi to control these features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects.