America's biggest day for sports fans is almost here, and whether you're rooting for the San Franciso 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs (or Taylor Swift), the big game is a chance to gather with friends, eat good food, and watch some good ol' fashioned football.

The Super Bowl is consistently one of the most watched events, and last year, about 115 million people watched it live. If you're planning on hosting a gathering of friends and family to watch the big game, you'll need some backup. ZDNET rounded up everything you need to host a Super Bowl party so that your guests can watch, hear, and enjoy the big game to the fullest.

A TV

Historically, one of the best times to buy a new TV is right before the Super Bowl, since many retailers offer TV deals during this time. Whether you are looking to upgrade your TV's display or sound, or just get a bigger TV to watch the game, we've rounded up the best TVs we've tested and recommend.

Samsung QN90C A quality TV Artie Beaty/ZDNet To watch the big game, you'll need a big TV, and this Samsung Neo QLED TV is 85 inches so you won't miss a play. This TV's upscaled 4K display as well as its 120Hz refresh rate means better detailing and smoother motion. The screen is also Pantone-validated for exceptional color accuracy and more lifelike images. It works with both Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound+ technology to provide immersive, virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action of the game. View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart View now at Crutchfield

Best budget TV TCL S4 50-inch This TV costs under $250, making it one of the most affordable on the market. And just because it's budget-friendly, that doesn't mean that it skimps out on features: there is support for both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, as well as Alexa and Google voice controls. View at Amazon

Best OLED TV Sony A95L Choose between 55-77 inches for this Sony OLED TV. It has standout features like Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the entire screen into a speaker for near-perfect audio and video syncing. View at Best Buy

Best smart TV LG C3 The updated OLED panel features a brightness booster for better visibility in well-lit rooms as well as dim spaces. A 120Hz refresh rate allows for smoother action while watching sports broadcasts or fast-paced scenes in movies and shows. View at Best Buy

A soundbar

If you don't want or need to upgrade your TV but are still looking for a little more oomph while watching the game, a soundbar is a great addition to a setup, bringing the game to life with heavy bass and clear details. The best soundbars have features like included subwoofers, Bluetooth connectivity, sound customizations, and more. Here are some of our top picks.

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2Ch Soundbar A booming soundbar Jack Wallen/ZDNET This soundbar from Hisense is the best soundbar for most people at just $350. It has everything you need for the best listening experience, including a subwoofer and two wireless, surround-sound speakers. And, the soundbar itself has a whopping nine speakers built into it. The specs speak for themselves: 5.1.2 Surround with 500W max audio power, Dolby Atmos, seven preset EQ modes, Roku TV ready, and more. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

Best customizable soundbar Philips Fidelio FB1 You can control the sound profile and add customizations -- such as EQ presets or the audio balance of each speaker in the soundbar -- via two different apps. It also comes with an included mic that intelligently adjusts each channel's output to deliver sublime surround sound. View at Amazon

Best budget soundbar Roku Streambar Pro Not only does this soundbar double as a streaming device in case you've opted to cut cable, but it is also budget-friendly at just $180. While it won't be the best audiophile-sounding soundbar you use, it's simple to set up and offers sufficient sound and bass for the game and the highly anticipated halftime show. View at Best Buy

Best smart soundbar Sonos Arc The Arc soundbar has Dolby Atmos to deliver that immersive experience--and its bass is great even without a built-in subwoofer. By utilizing a tuning technology known as Enchanced Trueplay, the Sonos Arc can also make adjustments according to your surrounding environment, providing a more personalized listening experience. View at Amazon

A TV wall mount

Raise up your TV for the big game with a TV wall mount for better viewing angles. The best TV wall mounts offer flexible range of motions so that everyone in the room will be able to watch the game. We've listed our top picks that swivel, tilt, and resist glare.

Vivo Electric Ceiling Mount A versatile TV wall mount VIVO/ZDNET This motorized TV mount from Vivo is an almost-perfect solution for finding the right spot for your TV. It mounts to your ceiling joists, which frees up wall and floor space and gives you plenty of placement options; which is great for smaller spaces like bedrooms or apartments. It's compatible with a wide variety of mounting configurations, and can accommodate TVs up to 85-inches and up to 110 pounds. View now at Walmart View now at Amazon

Best full-motion TV wall mount Echogear EGLF2 The mount's arm extends out 22 inches from the wall and collapses down to 2.36 inches for an almost-flush TV mount. It also gives you up to 15-degrees of tilt and 130-degrees of swivel for precision screen placement. View at Amazon

Best budget TV wall mount USX Mount XMM006-1 For under $30, this TV wall mount lets you extend, retract, tilt, and swivel your TV to reduce glare and get the perfect viewing angle for the game. It fits screens up to 55-inches and up to 60 pounds. View at Amazon

Smart kitchen appliances

Aside from watching football, the Super Bowl is known for good food. From dips and sliders to wings and chili, you'll need the best kitchen appliances to help you out in the kitchen. And thanks to built-in technology in smart kitchen gadgets, cooking is more accessible and more customizable, so you can actually have time to enjoy the game.

Instant Pot Pro Plus 10-in-1 6-Quart An Instant Pot Instant Pot/ZDNET An Instant Pot is a staple in every modern kitchen, and it will help you be able to make virtually any meal for the big game. The device can serve the typical role of a pressure or slow cooker, but there are also exclusive functions like sous vide, yogurt maker, and more. You can use your phone to control the unit and use Wi-Fi to connect to the Instant Brands Connect app. Also: The best Instant Pots The app has over 2,000 smart recipes that you can click on, and the Instant Pot will start heating up to the proper heat and setting. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart View now at Best Buy

Best air fryer Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer This smart air fryer is voice-control-enabled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the VeSync app to control the device remotely and get cooking status notifications. It comes with 10 cooking presets like vegetables, French fries, frozen foods, chicken, and more. View at Amazon

Best smart thermometer Meater Plus Smart Thermometer This smart meat thermometer allows you to keep tabs on the meat you're cooking. You can monitor the internal temperature and the external temperature at the same time to prevent burning through the Meater app. View at Amazon

Best smart ice maker GoveeLife Smart Ice Maker A party means lots of drinks which means lots of ice. This smart ice maker produces 26 pounds of ice cubes in 24 hours. You can even mix it up and make flavored ice cubes. View at Amazon

You might also need...

There are a few other devices that could be useful to add to your Super Bowl party lineup so you don't run into any fumbles. Here are some other recommendations.

When is the Super Bowl? The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Super Bowl? There are a few different ways you can watch the big game this year. Cable: The Super Bowl will be live on CBS. Nickelodeon will host a "slime-filled, family-friendly" version of the game, and Univision will air the game in Spanish. Streaming services: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV will be streaming the game. Paramlount+ is by far the cheapest option, at just $6 a month. 4K: For the best display quality, FuboTV's Elite Plan offers 4K. In addition, YouTube TV, does as well but you'll pay an extra $10 for 4K. Also: How to watch Super Bowl 2024: All your best streaming options

Who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show? R&B legend Usher will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year. You might have previously remembered him performing with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 Super Bowl.