Finally, Sonos will deliver headphones that rival Apple AirPods Max, report says

Since the first patent leaks were discovered in 2021, rumors have swirled that Sonos was working on a pair of over-the-ear headphones. For a time, those rumors fell silent but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the rumors are about to become a reality.

According to Gurman, "A model is now slated to be unveiled as soon as March, with the headphones hitting store shelves the following month... The over-ear-style headphones -- code-named "Duke" -- will face off against the $549 AirPods Max from Apple, as well as high-end offerings from Sony Group Corp. and Bose Corp. They'll come in black and white color options, synchronize with Sonos equipment and offer voice control for navigating between songs. The company is considering charging between $400 and $500 for the product."

Sadly, there's very little information regarding the headphones' specs. However, if Sonos speakers are any indication as to quality, we can bet they'll easily compete with Apple's AirPod Max headphones. We have two Sonos speakers in our house and they never fail to impress me with the sound they produce. No, they aren't audiophile-level speakers, but few speakers of that nature can legitimately claim that mantel.

Headphones, on the other hand, are a different beast. And if Sonos is serious about competing with Apple's AirPod Max headphones, you can bet they'll be bringing their A-game to the table.

The only information (outside of the release date) is that the over-the-ear headphones will fall in the $400-$500 price range, which means they'll have to offer seriously good sound. And given these headphones have been in development for years, there's no reason to suspect Sonos won't deliver.