The 12 best early Black Friday 2023 headphones deals
Buying a pair of headphones can be a pricey investment, especially if you want a pair with advanced ANC technology, long battery life, and a premium design. And with so many top-performing options to choose from, choosing the best headphones for you can be a challenge.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
If you are planning on getting a fresh new pair of headphones for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, don't break the bank. While the latest and greatest headphones fall within the $250 to $400 range, fortunately, you can find some of them on sale right now, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From brands like Beats and Apple to Sennheiser and Sony, we found all the best headphone deals from a multitude of retailers.
Here are some of the best early Black Friday headphone deals.
Best early Black Friday 2023 headphone deals
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $100 (save $100)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds for $150 (save $100)
- Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones for $93 (save $57)
- 1MORE SonoFlow wireless headphones for $80 (save $10)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds for $248 (save $52)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) wireless earbuds for $190 (save $60)
- Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones for $480 (save $69)
- Current price: $290
- Original price: $380
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones offer impeccable sound quality, making them the perfect headphones for those with trained ears. In fact, their top-performing sound quality earned them the title of best sound quality for over-ear headphones in our latest headphone buying guide. Additionally, the Momentum 4's 60-hour battery life is a great feature. These headphones are rarely on sale, so be sure to snag them soon.
Review: Sennheiser Momentum 4: The best headphones for detail-oriented listeners
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $230
Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 headphones are great for bass heads. Their patented Crusher Bass technology delivers bass you can both hear and feel, making them the perfect gift for someone who loves to watch intense movies with headphones.
Review: These skull-rattling headphones spoiled watching movies at home for me - in the best way
- Current price: $192
- Original price: $350
The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the latest release from Beats, and their unique cooperation with both iOS and Android operating systems makes them perfect for people with mixed-device ecosystems. They're usually $350, but ahead of Black Friday, you can find them for $200.
Review: Beats outdid themselves with the Studio Pro headphones, but they're not my top pick
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
Apple's AirPods Max are some of the most sought-after headphones out there, but their nearly $600 price tag is a turn-off for some. Ahead of the holidays, you can find them for $480 at select retailers such as Amazon or Best Buy.
Review: AirPods Max: Stunning sound and performance mean I'm keeping the $550 headphones
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $200
If you're interested in an alternative to the likes of Sony and Bose, the Edifier WH950NB headphones are for you. They're comfortable with a long battery life, and the sound quality is great for their $180 price tag.
Review: Edifier WH950NB headphones: An affordable alternative to Bose and Sony
More early Black Friday 2023 headphone deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, November 24. Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and usually, retailers have holiday sales with steep discounts on big-ticket items.
Black Friday is the perfect time to do your holiday shopping for the whole family, and you can find the best tech deals ahead of Black Friday on our website.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best headphones?
Finding the best headphones for you is a personal decision. Before buying a pair, you should assess your audio needs and what you think you'll use your headphones for.
With that said, our best pick for headphones is either the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones or the Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
