Google just launched a budget-friendly Chromecast powered by Google TV

The basic-model Google Chromecast is getting a big update. On Thursday Google announced the $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD), complete with a new (old) design and improved performance over the previous entry-level Chromecast.
I say it's a new (old) design because Google has actually recycled the same design we first saw with the 4K-capable Chromecast. The small dongle plugs directly into an HDMI port on your TV, and it comes with a remote with a dedicated button to trigger Google Assistant.
The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streams content in 1080p high-definition with HDR support, and uses the Google TV interface to help you find shows and movies.
Google says over 10,000 apps are now available on the Google TV platform. Of course, you'll still have the option to stream -- excuse me, cast -- content from your smartphone, tablet, or computer directly to the new Chromecast, just like you've been able to do since the first Chromecast launched nine years ago.
In addition to streaming your favorite shows, Google also notes that services such as Peloton are available on Google TV, so your TV can be a workout accessory as well as being used for entertainment.
You can also ask Google, via the built-in Google Assistant integration, to show you a livestream of your Nest security camera or Nest doorbell.
Google is taking orders for the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) right now, with shipments starting at the same time. You can order it directly from the Google Store for $29.99, which, by the way, is less expensive than the original Chromecast device, which launched at $35.