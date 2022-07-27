Hisense TV deal: Get a 43-inch Google TV for only $229

If you're looking at the back-to-school deals and getting prepped for move-in day, the TV deals are currently in full swing. However, for a great TV for a fraction of the price, the Hisense 43-inch Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently $170 off and is now $229.
Dorm spaces are notorious for their cramped quarters, but with this 43-inch model, you can still have your 4K UHD picture on a screen larger than 32-inches. It comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to make sure you get top-quality imaging, too.
Because it's a Google TV, you'll get a smart Chromecast home screen to pull up your favorite shows while you're working on papers as background noise or just relaxing. The TV comes with multiple different viewing modes, including a Sports Mode for catching your favorite games or a special Game Mode to enjoy console games. In fact, the Game Mode provides up to a 60Hz refresh rate.
It has Bluetooth compatibility so if you're looking to add a wireless soundbar, you can build out the small home theater system in your dorm room, too.
This TV is part of the Best Buy daily deals, so it's only available through today only. If you're interested in picking up this TV for $170 off the original price, it's in your best interest to order it before the deal expires at the end of the day. If you're looking for something just as good but a little smaller, check out our best TV deals on 32-inch models.