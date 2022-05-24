With summer only days away, Memorial Day sales are currently underway. HyperX jumped into the Memorial Day Weekend deals foray, and it's offering up to $50 off some of its gaming accessories and equipment. So, if you have been eyeing a mouse or a headset, you can pick one up and save cash (so you can splurge on Epic's Mega Game Sale this weekend).

Because HyperX discounted a lot of products, we combed through each deal. We've rounded up the best HyperX deals below:

Cloud II HyperX gaming headset (save $30) Best for gaming Amazon Current price: $69

Original price: $99 The Cloud II HyperX Gaming headset is one of the best deals on the market if you want a gaming headset. You can expect 7.1 surround sound as well as a dedicated audio control box where you can control mic and audio settings -- while you're in the middle of a game. Those who work from home can also use this headset for meetings or even for simply listening to a podcast. The lowest price we've seen is $60, but this price is still a great Memorial Day deal.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse (save $50) Best for wireless gaming Amazon Current price: $49

Original price: $99 Need a new gaming mouse? The Pulsefire Dart is one of the best gaming equipment deals we've seen this Memorial Day. The mouse comes with a DPI of up to 16,000 you can adjust. Hybrid leatherette pads also keep your grip secure during gameplay. This is the lowest price we've seen on the Pulsefire Dart.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset (Save $20) Best for Xbox consoles Amazon Current price: $79

Original price: $99 Xbox users can upgrade their wireless gaming headset to the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core. Its 40mm drivers will keep your gameplay immersive coupled with Windows Sonar technology. Additionally, you can also set up one-touch connect to the Xbox gameplay. The frame features comfortable leatherette pads and a sturdy steel frame in case you leave it in a kid-friendly space. While the lowest price we've seen is $69, $79 is a great deal considering it usually costs $99.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid wired gaming mouse (Save $30) Best for wired gaming Amazon Current price: $29

Original price: $59 If you prefer a wired gaming mouse, then the Pulsefire Raid mouse is the perfect deal for you. Featuring 11 programmable buttons -- including the right and left clickers -- and a braided cable, HyperX's wired option brings up to 16,000DPI for those incremental moments in gaming. The lowest price we've seen on this gaming mouse is $24, but that was a part of a daily deal. We don't expect it to drop that low again any time in the foreseeable future.