With summer only days away, Memorial Day sales are currently underway. HyperX jumped into the Memorial Day Weekend deals foray, and it's offering up to $50 off some of its gaming accessories and equipment. So, if you have been eyeing a mouse or a headset, you can pick one up and save cash (so you can splurge on Epic's Mega Game Sale this weekend).
Because HyperX discounted a lot of products, we combed through each deal. We've rounded up the best HyperX deals below:
Cloud II HyperX gaming headset (save $30)
Best for gaming
- Current price: $69
- Original price: $99
The Cloud II HyperX Gaming headset is one of the best deals on the market if you want a gaming headset. You can expect 7.1 surround sound as well as a dedicated audio control box where you can control mic and audio settings -- while you're in the middle of a game. Those who work from home can also use this headset for meetings or even for simply listening to a podcast.
The lowest price we've seen is $60, but this price is still a great Memorial Day deal.
HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse (save $50)
Best for wireless gaming
- Current price: $49
- Original price: $99
Need a new gaming mouse? The Pulsefire Dart is one of the best gaming equipment deals we've seen this Memorial Day. The mouse comes with a DPI of up to 16,000 you can adjust. Hybrid leatherette pads also keep your grip secure during gameplay.
This is the lowest price we've seen on the Pulsefire Dart.
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset (Save $20)
Best for Xbox consoles
- Current price: $79
- Original price: $99
Xbox users can upgrade their wireless gaming headset to the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core. Its 40mm drivers will keep your gameplay immersive coupled with Windows Sonar technology. Additionally, you can also set up one-touch connect to the Xbox gameplay. The frame features comfortable leatherette pads and a sturdy steel frame in case you leave it in a kid-friendly space.
While the lowest price we've seen is $69, $79 is a great deal considering it usually costs $99.
HyperX Pulsefire Raid wired gaming mouse (Save $30)
Best for wired gaming
- Current price: $29
- Original price: $59
If you prefer a wired gaming mouse, then the Pulsefire Raid mouse is the perfect deal for you. Featuring 11 programmable buttons -- including the right and left clickers -- and a braided cable, HyperX's wired option brings up to 16,000DPI for those incremental moments in gaming.
The lowest price we've seen on this gaming mouse is $24, but that was a part of a daily deal. We don't expect it to drop that low again any time in the foreseeable future.
How did we choose these HyperX deals?
We thoroughly investigated and checked price histories on these HyperX products across retailers for the past six months. Any deals under 15 percent off were automatically filtered out, and any products that have been purposefully price-gouged to appear like a good deal we did not include.
Every product on this deals list has been verified that it is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, deal in the past six months.
Additionally, we checked the products themselves, combing through reviews across multiple sites to make sure the products on sale are ones that we can stand by as a ZDNet Recommends product. If a product has been reviewed by one of our contributors, we make sure to link it so you can see what our top tech experts have to say about it.
