/>
X
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming

Microsoft turns on promised gaming features for its Edge browser

Microsoft is adding more opt-in features to Edge to make it the best gaming browser.
mary-jo-foley-thumb2.jpg
Written by Mary Jo Foley, Contributor on
gamingmenuinmicrosoftedge
Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft wants to make Edge known as the best browser for gaming. To do that, the company is adding a number of gaming-centric features to Edge for Windows PC users as of today, June 23.

Microsoft previewed these features, which are for gaming discovery and play, a couple of weeks ago during its "What's Next for Gaming" set of announcements. Starting today, these features work on Edge on PCs. Before anyone asks, almost all of the new gaming features are off by default, other than Efficiency Mode, which can be turned off in the settings menu.

The new features available today:

  • The Gaming homepage is personalized with news on upcoming and newly released games, live streams, and more. The page includes personalized Xbox content and access to their Xbox Cloud Gaming library for users who sign in with their Microsoft accounts.
  • The new Games menu for Edge, which offers free-to-play casual and arcade games, plus one-click access to games like Microsoft Solitaire and other exclusive Edge games.
  • Clarity Boost is designed to provide clearer graphics while gaming in Microsoft Edge on Windows. Microsoft officials said that clarity Boost also improves the visual experience of console games in Xbox Cloud Gaming.
  • A new setting in Efficiency Mode, which officials said will reduce Edge resource usage whenever a PC game is launched. 

For more details on these features, see Microsoft's blog post.

More Microsoft

Show Comments

Related

How Microsoft and Samsung may finally take cloud gaming mainstream
Microsoft's Game Pass promo for its Samsung TV launch

How Microsoft and Samsung may finally take cloud gaming mainstream

Gaming
Microsoft's Internet Explorer browser is finally gone. But not everyone is happy about it
web-user

Microsoft's Internet Explorer browser is finally gone. But not everyone is happy about it

Productivity
Microsoft wants to improve IoT security with Edge Secured-core devices
developer-workload-devops-team-tech-worker-it-staff.jpg

Microsoft wants to improve IoT security with Edge Secured-core devices

Security