My favorite anti-static record sleeves are on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
I've been collecting (and listening to) vinyl for years and a resurgence in the hobby has been a veritable gold mine for audiophiles like me.
When I purchase an album (be it new or used), the first thing I do is open it and replace the cheap paper inner sleeves with anti-static sleeves. You see, those paper (or cardboard) sleeves are not good for vinyl. Not only do they promote static but they can also scratch your valuable records.
Ergo…protective inner sleeves.
For about three years now, my sleeve of choice has been the Hudson HiFi sleeves from Amazon. One of the biggest reasons for choosing these brands is the price. Instead of paying $20.00 for a pack of 50 MoFi sleeves, I can spend a few dollars more for 100 sleeves. And, thanks to Amazon Big Deal Days, those sleeves are now 17% off, so you only pay $21.59. (Add the 5% off coupon for another dollar off.)
ZDNET Recommends
Hudson HiFi sleeves
These anti-static album sleeves will go a long way to protect your vinyl.
Trust me when I tell you these sleeves are worth every penny, offering the same level of protection as the MoFi sleeves at half the cost. The Hudson HiFi sleeves include acid-free rice paper interior disc covers and are thin enough that they won't take up much room in the album's outer sleeve.
My collection stands roughly at about 3,000 albums and every single one of them is protected by either a MoFi or Hudson HiFi sleeve. If fact, I stopped purchasing the MoFi sleeves years ago when I discovered the more cost-effective Hudson HiFi sleeves and have found the quality of both brands to be equal.
Since I started using this type of inner sleeve, static on my albums has been dramatically reduced (especially during the winter months when it's a bigger issue). Not only that, but I can rest assured my albums aren't suffering micro-scratches as I pull them out of these protective inner sleeves.
To anyone either already embroiled in the vinyl craze or just getting into it, I highly recommend these sleeves.
