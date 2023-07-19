Netflix axes its cheapest ad-free plan. Here's how much you'll have to pay now

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Netflix eliminated its lowest-cost ad-free subscription plan, emphasizing an ad-supported business model. The streaming service company cut the basic ad-free tier in Canada last month, and now US and UK customers are seeing the same strategy unfold in their own living rooms.
Also: The best video streaming services: Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Disney+ and more
As of yesterday, Netflix offered four subscription plans for customers: Standard with ads at $6.99, Basic ad-free at $9.99, Standard ad-free at $15.49, and Premium ad-free at $19.99. Today, the company only offers three, eliminating the Basic ad-free option that cost customers $9.99.
This means that the cheapest option for customers that want to watch Netflix without having to sit through ads now costs $15.49 a month.
Also: Should you buy an 8K TV? How to decide, according to an expert
The Basic plan allowed subscribers to stream high-definition content, up to 720p, without ads. In contrast to the Premium plan, which lets users stream on up to four devices at once, Basic plan subscribers could only stream on one device at a time. Though new subscribers cannot sign up for the Basic plan, it's unclear how long current users will continue paying the $9.99 fee.
Netflix has garnered media attention for months since it started cracking down on customers sharing passwords between different households, losing some subscribers and gaining others in the process.