A slew of new Alienware gaming laptops to emerge at CES 2023: Here's what to know

Alienware

Ahead of CES 2023, Alienware, a Dell subsidiary, announced an expansive lineup of new gaming laptops: Alienware m18 and m16, Alienware x16 and x14, and Dell G16 and G15. The new laptops are made of updated materials, come with enhanced designs, and an overhauled Alienware Command Center, according to a press release.

Alienware's design framework, dubbed Legend, is now stepping into its third update of function and design elements that aim to enhance "interactivity and convenience -- all while enabling higher performing technology."

The new laptops represent a shift from Alienware, which typically focuses on 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes. Alienware says it's now able to deliver devices with 16-inch and 18-inch screen sizes thanks to improvements in thermal technologies.

Also: The best gaming laptops

All new Alienware gaming laptops received a list of new features, including taller 16:10 displays, technology to decrease blue light emissions without compromising picture quality, a higher resolution webcam, and a new design to enhance the laptop's airflow.

M Series

Alienware

Alienware's m18 is the "most powerful laptop," thanks to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, AMD Ryzen Processors, and Radeon Graphics.

New thermal improvements increase the laptop's airflow by 25% and thermal capacity by 35%, allowing for improved cooling to elevate the laptop's power to 250W.

According to Dell, the m16 provides similar performance and enhanced technologies in a more compact build.

X Series

Alienware

The premium x16 laptop comes with six speakers, a 16:10 display, 100 micro LEDs, new AlienFX Loop and Rainbow lightning mods, and a larger touchpad. Dell says the x16 is superior to the x17 in "almost every way."

Alienware's X series laptops include 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPUs, and next-gen AMD tech for mobile.

Alienware's x14 received a revamp this year, and the new model is called the x14 R2. Its display has 97% more pixels than its predecessor, comes with USB-C universal charging, and is equipped with updated thermal technology.

Also: Nvidia's GeForce Now gaming service is coming to cars to make rides more entertaining

G Series

Alienware

Dell's G15 and G16 laptops will be available in an array of metallic colorways as the company aims to promote the G Series laptops to a younger audience.

Both laptops include G-mode and macro keys, and each laptop has different zone keyboard options to match the user's aesthetic. Dell's G15 and G16 laptops are built for graphic-intense gameplay, as they're run by updated Intel, AMD, and Nvidia processors.

Both G Series laptops are furnished with Alienware's revamped command center.

An all-new interface

Alienware

Alienware's gaming interface, Alienware Command Center, experienced a complete overhaul this year. It boasts an entirely new framework and a new design for enhanced user experience.

The Alienware Command Center is an all-in-one dashboard where users can access game-specific settings that dictate their gaming experience. Dell claims the Alienware Command Center is easier to use and will improve the user's gaming performance.