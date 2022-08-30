'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Miss Pawnee, Indiana or Scranton, Pennsylvania? You can head back there and enjoy Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, and the rest of the Parks Department or The Office with a one-year subscription to Peacock. Normally, the price of an ad-supported subscription would be around $49 per year, or $4.99 per month. Right now, Peacock dropped the price of an annual subscription -- and you can get the streaming service for only $20 for an entire year with a special code.
This is the ad-supported option, but it comes with all of your favorite sporting events, including Live Sports, Premier League, and WWE wrestling – all live from the comfort of your living room.
In addition to the sports features, you'll get access to exclusive Peacock Original series like Bel Air, Killing It, and more, with next-day access to all NBC and bravo shows. If you have bilingual family members or have a telenovela obsession, Peacock also comes with access to Telemundo for your favorite hits like Promesas de campanioa, Amor Valiente, and more.
Sports and telenovelas aside, Peacock also gives you access to some of your comfort TV shows, like the classic Parks and Recreation and The Office. If you want major cinematic hits, you can stream Jurassic World: Dominion, Despicable Me, The Northman, and more.
In order to get the deal, you'll have to use code SEPTEMBER to get the $20 per year deal. As we said, the deal is only for the ad-supported option. If you don't want ads, you'll have to upgrade to the $99 per year Premium Plus option.