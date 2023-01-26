Get a year of Peacock for only $30

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The streaming service wars are officially in full swing. If you saw the news that Netflix will implement their password-sharing fee by the end of March, why not shop around for, better deals that allow password-sharing? Enter Peacock, NBC's streaming library. With a special code, you can get the library of content for only $30 for one year of the ad-supported tier, saving you $20.
In case you've been sleeping on Peacock, it's one of my personal favorite streaming services. In my home, it's second only to HBO Max. It comes with thousands of shows, including the famous Yellowstone hit series. If you're not into following the Dutton family, there are also timeless classics on this service like my all-time favorite, Parks & Recreation, so you can follow Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope.
Some of the newest films to hit theaters can also be found on the streaming service. Want to catch David Hopper kicking ass as Santa Claus in Violent Night? This streaming service will have you cheering for Old Saint Nick. It also offers a bunch more buzzworthy films like Jordan Peele's Nope, and you can also watch fun films like Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
It's also a great place to catch some top sporting events like WWE Wrestlemania and live sports like Sunday Night Football. And, while it's still a year away, Peacock will be the top streaming service for the 2024 Paris Olympics -- something I, along with many others, are counting down the days until the Opening Ceremony.
You can use the code NEWYEAR23 at checkout, and it's only available to new subscribers. Since we don't know when this deal will end, we recommend investing in it sooner rather than later.