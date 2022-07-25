When gaming, you shouldn't just settle for a gaming headset that can get the job done. You should opt for a headset that brings true surround sound to your gaming, keeps your head comfortable, and offers a solid mic with the ability to remove background noise. The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset can do all of that, and best of all, it's on sale for 51% off its original price of $99, so you can pick it up for $49
With 7.1 THX Surround Sound, you can clearly hear your enemy's footsteps. It helps that this headset comes packed with 50mm drivers to keep that audio at top-notch quality.
Plus, the comfort is on this headset is incredible. The oval-shaped pads come with specialized gel-infused cooling pads to keep your head cool for those long late night gaming sessions. They're also ergonomic, so you won't have to worry about ear pressure or headaches while wearing it.
In addition to the great ergonomic design, you can use these across most gaming consoles, from XBox to PlayStations and gaming PCs with the 3.5mm audio jack. And with the retractable microphone that offers background noise canceling, your friends and cohort can hear you while you rush onto the battlefield.
We have no idea how long this sale will last, so we recommend that you pick these up for the $49 price tag today. This is the best price we've seen for this gaming headset.