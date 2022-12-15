'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking to shop something for a new gamer (or your kid) so they can keep playing Fortnite with their friends? The Razer Nari wireless headset usually retails for $100, but the price just dropped to an unreal deal at $35. This is the best deal we've seen on this headset to date.
With up to 16 hours of wireless battery life, this lightweight headset has a solid battery life for kids and teens who play most kinds of gaming consoles. It offers compatibility with PS5, PS4, and PC consoles so you can enjoy this headset across a few different devices in your home.
Also: Level up with the best gaming laptop holiday deals
It offers a flip microphone that uses a mute button for when your kids need to pause to respond outside of their games for any reason. In addition to the mute button, the headset also features a volume wheel so your kids can make sure they're enjoying the THX spatial audio built into the headset.
Also: Want to try PC gaming on a budget? Here are five affordable gaming laptops
As a heads up, this will ship in a few months due to demand, and it won't arrive in time for Christmas. That being said, this unreal deal is worth the wait. Add it to your cart today to take advantage of this $35 sale as soon as possible.
If you're looking for other gaming gift ideas, head over to our holiday gifting hub where we've rounded up the best gaming ideas, laptop sales, tablet recommendations, and more.