Roku's new Roku Express 4K bundle launches exclusively on Amazon
If you're in the market for an affordable streaming device with beautiful image quality, you're in luck. Just a week after Amazon announced preorders for two new Fire TV Sticks 4K, Roku announced it's launching a new bundle with the Roku Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro, available exclusively on Amazon for $50.
The Roku Express 4K is Roku's most affordable streaming device, but it supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5Hz) wireless networks, and boasts a quad-core processor.
The streaming experience with the Roku Express 4K is made simple and intuitive by the Roku OS, a notoriously easy-to-use operating system. Capable of adding smart capabilities to almost any dumb TV, all users need to do is connect the Roku Express 4K to power and to the TV via the included HDMI cable and set up the device on the TV to connect it to Wi-Fi.
Roku devices connect users to their subscriptions to streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Peacock, as well as to free ad-supported TV (FAST), like the Roku Channel.
The Roku Express 4K's streaming experience levels up with the included Voice Remote Pro, which features hands-free voice control by just saying "Hey Roku." Since you don't have to press the microphone button while you talk into your remote, you can even say, "Hey Roku, where's my remote?" and your remote will play a sound to find it easily.
The hands-free controls with the Roku Voice Remote Pro are similar to the built-in Alexa included in Amazon's Omni Series TVs and the Fire TV Cube, but for a much lower price.
Aside from voice control, the Voice Remote Pro also has TV controls, a headphone jack for private listening, two personal shortcut buttons, and channel shortcuts for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.
Like the Apple TV 4K's Siri Remote, the Roku Voice Remote Pro is also rechargeable, so there is no more fumbling with batteries. The bundle includes a microUSB charging cable to charge your remote conveniently.
The Roku Express 4K is compatible with Apple AirPlay for screen mirroring and works with HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.
The Roku Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro bundle is available for preorder today at $50, with orders shipping on Oct. 4.