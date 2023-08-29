'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung's biggest ever outdoor TV sports an enormous price to match
A new television from Samsung is taking the outdoor viewing experience to a whole new level, and it comes with a price tag to match.
Announced today, the Samsung 85" Class Terrace is the biggest outdoor television the company has ever sold. It has a Neo QLED 4K screen, with what Samsung calls "Direct-Sun Protection" -- anti-glare technology to keep it visible even in full outside sunlight – and it runs on the Quantum Processor 4K, meaning it will automatically upscale lower resolution content into 4K.
Like the rest of Samsung's televisions this year, it features the Gaming Hub with over 3,000 titles -- no console required. And of course, it's a smart TV, so all of your favorite streaming apps will be available.
The Terrace line of televisions took the top spot in our list of the best outdoor televisions, and the newest offering in that line, which is designed for permanent outdoor installation, sports an IP56 rating (a slight upgrade from the previous Terrace's IP55), meaning it's protected from limited dust ingress and from high-pressure water jets on all sides.
"Years ago," said James Fishler, Samsung's senior vice president, home entertainment & display division, "TVs were reserved for your living room, either mounted on the wall or in an entertainment center. However, just as people are evolving what they watch and how they watch TV, they are also expanding where they watch." Fishler added that Samsung was seeing increased demand from consumers for TVs that can be viewed in non-traditional places --on the ceiling, camping, and outdoors.
How much will it cost you to take home the Samsung 85" Class Terrace? $19,999. If you're interested, you can pre-order starting today through Sept. 10 on Samsung's website.