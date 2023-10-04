'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Spotify is giving subscribers access to 150,000 audiobooks - but there's a catch
If you are a loyal Spotify user, you likely already have a Spotify Premium subscription since no one wants to listen to ads while streaming music. Now, your subscription is about to get you a lot more bang for your buck.
On Tuesday, Spotify announced that it was making more than 150,000 audiobooks available at no additional cost for Spotify Premium members.
To kick off the audiobook addition, all Spotify Premium individual account holders and plan managers for Family and Duo accounts will be given 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening.
Although there is a time limit, there is no limit on the number of titles users can access within those allotted hours.
If you run out of the 15 hours before the next billing cycle, you can purchase a 10-hour top-up to listen to more titles or finish the series you were listening to.
Spotify's audiobook catalog includes upwards of 70% of bestselling books with titles from major publishers, including HarperCollins Publishers, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and more, according to the release.
I skimmed the selection and found it included a lot of the titles that I currently have on my reading list, which was actually heartbreaking to see as an Apple Music user.
To access the audiobooks, all you have to do is type in the title in Search and hit play. You can also browse for titles from the recommended audiobook section in your Home feed or browse Spotify's audiobook hub.
If you don't have a Spotify Premium account and are considering joining, an individual account is $10.99/month. For context, an Audible subscription starts at $7.95/month but doesn't include access to bestsellers or music.
In addition to the 150,000 audiobooks, Spotify is expanding its offerings with more than 100 million tracks and five million podcasts.