Star Trek: The Original Series Blu-ray set is nearly 50% off for Prime Day

Those of you who want to explore strange new worlds and seek out new life and new civilizations may like a bold new offer from Amazon for Prime Day. Selling for $58, a full 48% off the usual price, is Star Trek: The Original Series Steelbook Blu-ray edition. Stored on 20 discs are 82 episodes of the famous series (including the regular 79 eps plus two versions of the initial pilot and a full version of the second pilot) as well as plenty of bonus material.

Created by Gene Roddenberry and starring William Shatner as Captain Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, and DeForest Kelley and Dr. McCoy, Star Trek beamed into homes in 1966, only to be cancelled after three seasons. But the show quickly caught on in reruns to become a cultural phenomenon, leading to conventions, merchandise, worldwide fandom, and a slew of follow-up TV shows and movies.

For those of us who grew up with the original series, either during its first broadcast or in reruns, this Steelbook Blu-ray offers a galaxy of content. Each episode is available with original or enhanced effects. The 1080p Blu-ray transfer quality is superior to any streaming version you'd find on Paramount+ or elsewhere, especially with the restoration. And the bonus material provides hours of long and prosperous entertainment.

A Steelbook edition is a special release of a film or TV series in a collectible steel case instead of the usual plastic. Though some buyers on Amazon have complained of difficulty accessing the discs from the inner spindles, the steel case does provide extra protection as well as visual style.

Whether you've watched the original series more times than you can count or want to discover what made so many people love the show, Star Trek: The Original Series Steelbook Blu-ray edition is a great way to enjoy each episode. Buying this set is the logical thing to do.