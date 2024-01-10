'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Watch TikTok on your TV with Chromecast and in more places than ever before
You can now cast TikTok's The McFarlands from your phone to your TV to share a laugh with everyone in the room. Users can cast TikTok videos from their phones to any Chromecast device, including dongles and those built into TVs.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
This is just one of the Chromecast upgrades Google announced at CES 2024.
Special Feature
Google also announced the expansion of Fast Pair support for Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices. This would allow easy pairing with compatible earbuds and headphones for private listening. Fast Pair, which Google says has been used in more than 660 million pairings to date, will also apply to speakers and will give users the ability to switch back to default TV audio at any time.
The company also announced that Chromecast will be built into more TVs, including in new 2024 LG TVs, Hisense ULED and ULED X Series TVs, and TCL Q Class and QM7 TV models.
Also: LG's newest OLED TVs will use AI to look and sound better than ever
Google TV devices will also come with Chromecast built-in, like new Google TV streaming boxes and TVs.
In an attempt to expand Chromecast more than ever before, Google is making Chromecast available on select LG TVs in hotels and even hospitals. Through LG Hospitality and Healthcare, Chromecast would work in these compatible TVs without requiring users to log into each app they want to stream. This feature will be available later this year.