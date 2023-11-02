I tested this Insta360 car camera mount on a Jaguar XJS, and the results were glorious

See below for the full video. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'm quite fond of taking action car shots for vlogs, short films, and documentaries, but if you're going to be attaching an action camera to a vehicle, you need to make sure that it's not going to turn into road debris and end up through someone's windshield.

One of my favorite tools for shooting vehicles is the Insta360 X3 360-degree action camera. Using this camera, you can capture regular shots and do some wild, creative stuff. Also, being a 360-degree camera, you can reframe the shot during the editing process to get the exact view that you want.

As for car mounts, you have a lot of options. A simple magnetic mount is OK if you just want a basic static shot, and with the right attachments you can even use your smartphone to get the shots. However, if you want to get the right angles and effects, you need to get a professional mounting system that gives you the flexibility to attach the camera on the vehicle wherever you need it.

And car mounts don't come better than Insta360's own triple suction cup car mount.

Now, I could just take this mount and attach it to my truck, or the myriad of rental cars I find myself in these days, but why do that when I could travel a few miles and visit the awesome Anglesey Transport Museum and shoot one of their awesome vehicles.

I mean, they do have a few vehicles to choose from.

Just some of the cars that form part of the Anglesey Transport Museum collection. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The kit I'm using comes with everything I needed -- even the Action Invisible Selfie Stick. Everything in the kit is high-quality and professional grade, from the pump-action suction cups to the clamps and rods. Everything fits together beautifully and clamps down tight.

The complete kit -- everything is high-quality, professional-grade, and well-made. Insta360/ZDNET

The suction cups are amazing. They grip well, and the pump generates enough vacuum to keep them in place while each is supporting a 20-kilogram load. The soft rubber means that it doesn't leave any marks on the paintwork, which is a must when dealing with other people's vehicles.

The triangular framework that the three suction cups create makes it possible to build a solid structure for the camera. Each suction cup and joint in the frame is adjustable, so you can make the fit to the bodywork of the vehicle perfect.

Insta360 X3 attached to a three-suction cup car mount, all of which is attached to a beautiful 1989 Jaguar XJS. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Given all the clamps and adjustments, I'd expected fitting the setup to a car to be a pain, but after the first few times, it became second nature, and swapping locations on a vehicle took only a minute or two.

The mount features a lot of fine adjustment that allows you to get a perfect fit. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'd also expected to struggle when it came to removing the suction cups, but a squeeze on the lugs released the suction easily.

The car mount is everything I want. It's well-made, easy to use, and solid. It also doesn't damage the paintwork and won't turn the camera into road debris. If you're worried about the mount coming loose, you could always use a safety cord to keep it tied to the vehicle in case the worst happened, but I had zero problems with the suction cups.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I was thrilled with the footage I captured, despite not being all that creative with the funky effects the Insta360 X3 is capable of.

If you're looking for a professional kit, this Insta360 triple suction cup kit will give you just that. But at $449, it's not cheap, so if you're looking for something a bit more modest, you could pick up a basic suction cup mount or magnetic mount, both of which will cost you less than $50.

Big thanks to my good friends Chris and Sarah Williams-Davies for the car fun and the opportunity to ride around in that beautiful Jaguar!