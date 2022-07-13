/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

The Bakebros outdoor pizza oven is down 30% for Prime Day

Amaozn Prime Day 2022 deal alert: Make artisan pizza for $120 less than the original price of this pizza oven, thanks to Amazon's sale.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Pizza oven with a cooked pizza next to it
Bakebros

There are only hours left on Amazon Prime Day deals, and this one is worth snagging. You can get the Bakebros outdoor pizza oven for $120 off.

This pizza oven is rarely on sale below $300, and right now you can buy it for $280 thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Bakebros outdoor pizza oven (save $120)

 $280 at Amazon

The oven reaches a high temperature of over 932ºF to make authentic 12-inch Neapolitan pizzas in just 60 seconds. It even comes with a pizza stone, a pizza peel, and a thermometer so you can make the perfect pie in your backyard. 

In addition, it has legs that fold and comes with a carrying case, so you can bring the pizza party with you wherever you go.

For even more savings on your kitchen, check out our Prime Day deals page for small kitchen appliances

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

The Roku Stick 4K is $30 for Prime Day 2022
Roku Stick 4K

The Roku Stick 4K is $30 for Prime Day 2022

Streaming Devices
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is 30% off this Prime Day
samsung-odyssey-neo-g9.jpg

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is 30% off this Prime Day

Samsung
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 outdoor deals
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 outdoor deals

Yard & Outdoors