There is nothing like a hot, crusty loaf of bread right out of the oven, but for most of us, making fresh bread sounds daunting. However, the best bread makers can greatly simplify the bread-making process. You just add your ingredients and mix-ins, and your bread machine takes care of the rest.
There are many bread makers available on the market today, but not all of them may offer the performance and features that you need. We scoured thousands of real customer reviews to find which machines rose to the top.
These are the best bread makers for 2022.
Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker
Best bread maker
Settings
- Bake Only
- Basic
- Basic Rapid
- Crusty Loaf
- Custom
- Dough: Bread
- Dough: Pizza
- Dough: Pasta
- Gluten-Free
- Jam
- Sweet
- Whole Wheat
- Whole Wheat Rapid
- Yeast Free
At a glance
The Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker is a 120-volt machine that is made from stainless steel, making it a bit heavier than most. It's also one of the larger bread machines, requiring more counter space than others. In addition to the bread machine, you also receive 46 bonus recipes that offer step-by-step instructions to help get you started and guide all of your baking needs.
With the Custom Loaf Bread Maker, you can make up to 2.5lb loaves. A smart LCD screen allows you to manage the 13 automatic settings, three crust colors, and four loaf sizes. Also included is a progress indicator that lets you know how long the bread has left to cook with 60 minutes worth of backup power in case of power loss. Another neat bonus is the automatic fruit and nut dispenser that will add the right ingredient at the right time during the kneading process, so you do not have to worry about mixing it in yourself. The kneading paddle will take care of all the mixing before collapsing so the bread can bake.
A one-year limited warranty is included with the Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker.
In the Box
- Collapsible paddle for bread and dough
- Fixed paddle for jam
Pros:
- Versatile cooking capabilities
- Can store custom settings
- Automatic fruit and nut dispenser
Cons:
- Pricey
- Complicated bread removal
- No side handles
Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker
Best convection bread maker
Settings
- Artisan Dough
- Bake
- Convection
- Dough/Pizza Dough
- French/Italian
- Gluten-Free
- Jams and Chutneys
- Last Minute Loaf
- Low-Carb
- Rapid
- Rise
- Sweet Bread
- Quick Bread
- Warm
- White
- Whole Wheat
At a glance
Made of stainless steel, the Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker is a heavy machine, weighing a total of 16 pounds. However, it offers a sleek and stylish design that will not be an eyesore on your counter. It is made with BPA-free materials to help ensure safety.
Despite its size, the Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker only makes a maximum two-pound loaf, which is about half a pound smaller than some other machines. Still, this 680-watt machine offers the most functions on our list with 16 pre-programmed functions, including Low Carb and Gluten-Free settings. Additionally, there are three different crust colors for three total loaf sizes, plus a 12-hour delay start and a 15-minute pause when you use the Bake option.
It is among the pricier options for the best bread machine, but you get a three-year limited warranty with your bread maker.
In the Box
- Instruction manual/recipe booklet
- Measuring spoon
- Measuring cup
Pros:
- 16 cooking settings
- Convection setting for faster cooking
- Tons of customizations
Cons:
- Loud operation
- Inconsistent with gluten-free breads
- Oversized machine
Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker
Best budget bread maker
Settings
- Basic
- French
- Gluten-Free
- Whole Grain
- 1.5 lb. Express
- 2 lb. Express
- Quick Bread
- Sweet
- Dough
- Cake
- Jam
- Rise
- Bake
- Artisan
At a glance
Hamilton Beach has been around for more than 100 years and is a well-known and trusted brand for many kitchen appliances. The Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker is presented in a sleek combination of black and stainless steel weighing 10 pounds and requiring 650W, featuring dishwasher-safe materials and a convenient non-stick interior. The included interior pan is easily removable for quick cleaning and fuss-free bread removal.
For your bread, the Artisan Dough & Bread Maker offers 14 settings with three crust shades and three loaf sizes up to two pounds. The express setting significantly shortens bake time, making it extra convenient when you do not have a lot of time. There is also a delay start option with an included countdown cooking timer so you can stay on top of progress. Simply add your ingredients and select the Delay Timer option to begin baking at a later time. You can also make jam and fancier breads, like French, Whole Grain, and Focaccia. The accessories are also dishwasher-safe, making for easy clean-up without the fuss.
In the Box
- Measuring cup
- Measuring spoon
- Kneading paddle
- Paddle removing tool
- User guide/recipe booklet
Pros:
- French and sourdough breads
- Gluten-free option
- Dishwasher-safe materials
Cons:
- Basic design
- Affordable price
- Requires more countertop space
Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker
Best for beginners
Settings
- 12 bread settings
- 3 crust settings for making a variety of breads, dough, and jams
- Expressbake setting bakes bread in under an hour
- 13-hour programmable baking timer for fresh bread anytime
At a glance
The Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker is lightweight at just 8lbs, although it still has the ability to make up to a two-pound loaf. It has a little less power than other machines at just 650W, but there are still 12 different bread settings and three crust settings. The bread maker will also signal you when it is the right time to add any mix-ins you might want to add to your bread. You can watch the progress through the clear window on top.
When you do not have a lot of time, the signature Expressbake setting offers fresh-baked bread in less than an hour. If you are not ready to bake right away, there is a 13-hour baking timer that you can program to meet your schedule. The large LCD display is a welcome convenience with simple-to-use button controls, and the 40-inch cord gives added flexibility when it comes to placement in your kitchen.
A one-year limited warranty comes included with the Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker.
In the Box
- Measuring scoop
- Measuring cup
- Removable bread pan
- Kneading blade removal tool
Pros:
- 12 presets
- One-hour express setting
- Oversized LED display
Cons:
- No gluten-free option
- May bake darker or denser
- Only basic bread types
How did we choose these products?
Bread makers can be tricky to buy because not all of them may bake the kind of bread you want to make and offer the features that you need.
To find the best bread makers in 2021, we analyzed several features, including:
Functionality: Important factors to consider include the type of crust it makes, how the bread's dome rises, texture, and of course, flavor.
Settings: The number of settings that a bread machine offers is important because it determines the types of bread that you can make, such as gluten-free, French, and focaccia loaves.
Size: Consider how many servings you will need. If you are cooking for a large family, you will likely want a 2.5-pound bread maker, while a one-pound machine is likely sufficient when baking for a small group.
Timers: In addition to basic cooking times, many of the best bread makers have additional timers for delayed cooking, warming features, and auto shut-off when cooking is complete.
Ease of cleaning: After the baking comes the clean-up process.
Warranty: Most bread machines offer a warranty that guarantees your purchase from defects or damage. Check to see what warranty is available with your bread maker, as it could save you a ton of money in the long run.
Which is the right one for you?
Finding the best bread machine can seem a bit overwhelming, so we offer these recommendations when considering the right pick for you.
Choose this product...
When you...
When you have a lot of mouths to feed
Make several different bread sizes
Need a budget bread machine with high performance
Want an affordable bread maker from a trusted name
How does a bread machine work?
A bread machine is a kitchen appliance equipped with paddles to mix the dough and a heating element to cook the bread when it is ready.
What is the best bread maker?
The best bread maker is the Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker due to its large capacity, customizable settings, and high quality.
Why should I use a bread machine?
A bread machine has settings and controls that you can use to bake exactly the kind of bread that you want exactly the way you want it. With the express cook features available, you could cook your bread in under an hour with a warming feature.
What is the best bread machine?
The best bread machine in 2021 is different for everyone. Before buying, consider the type of bread you want to make and the features you want. Our best bread machines in 2021 can help you get started with your search.
Are there alternatives worth considering?
In our search for 2021's best bread machines, these are some of the other options that almost made our list.
Breadman 2-Pound Professional Bread Maker: A programmable option
Cook's Essentials 1.5-Pound Stainless Steel Breadmaker: Best QVC Buy
Cuisinart Bread Maker: Recommended for different bread types
Sensio Bella 2lb Bread Maker: A versatile bread machine
West Bend 3 lb. Hi-Rise Bread Maker 47413: Great for large families
