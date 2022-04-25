There is nothing like a hot, crusty loaf of bread right out of the oven, but for most of us, making fresh bread sounds daunting. However, the best bread makers can greatly simplify the bread-making process. You just add your ingredients and mix-ins, and your bread machine takes care of the rest.

There are many bread makers available on the market today, but not all of them may offer the performance and features that you need. We scoured thousands of real customer reviews to find which machines rose to the top.

These are the best bread makers for 2022.

Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker Best bread maker Amazon Settings Bake Only

Basic

Basic Rapid

Crusty Loaf

Custom

Dough: Bread

Dough: Pizza

Dough: Pasta

Gluten-Free

Jam

Sweet

Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat Rapid

Yeast Free At a glance The Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker is a 120-volt machine that is made from stainless steel, making it a bit heavier than most. It's also one of the larger bread machines, requiring more counter space than others. In addition to the bread machine, you also receive 46 bonus recipes that offer step-by-step instructions to help get you started and guide all of your baking needs. With the Custom Loaf Bread Maker, you can make up to 2.5lb loaves. A smart LCD screen allows you to manage the 13 automatic settings, three crust colors, and four loaf sizes. Also included is a progress indicator that lets you know how long the bread has left to cook with 60 minutes worth of backup power in case of power loss. Another neat bonus is the automatic fruit and nut dispenser that will add the right ingredient at the right time during the kneading process, so you do not have to worry about mixing it in yourself. The kneading paddle will take care of all the mixing before collapsing so the bread can bake. A one-year limited warranty is included with the Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker. In the Box Collapsible paddle for bread and dough

Fixed paddle for jam Pros: Versatile cooking capabilities

Can store custom settings

Automatic fruit and nut dispenser Cons: Pricey

Complicated bread removal

No side handles

Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker Best convection bread maker Amazon Settings Artisan Dough

Bake

Convection

Dough/Pizza Dough

French/Italian

Gluten-Free

Jams and Chutneys

Last Minute Loaf

Low-Carb

Rapid

Rise

Sweet Bread

Quick Bread

Warm

White

Whole Wheat At a glance Made of stainless steel, the Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker is a heavy machine, weighing a total of 16 pounds. However, it offers a sleek and stylish design that will not be an eyesore on your counter. It is made with BPA-free materials to help ensure safety. Despite its size, the Cuisinart CBK-200 2-pound Convection Bread Maker only makes a maximum two-pound loaf, which is about half a pound smaller than some other machines. Still, this 680-watt machine offers the most functions on our list with 16 pre-programmed functions, including Low Carb and Gluten-Free settings. Additionally, there are three different crust colors for three total loaf sizes, plus a 12-hour delay start and a 15-minute pause when you use the Bake option. It is among the pricier options for the best bread machine, but you get a three-year limited warranty with your bread maker. In the Box Instruction manual/recipe booklet

Measuring spoon

Measuring cup Pros: 16 cooking settings

Convection setting for faster cooking

Tons of customizations Cons: Loud operation

Inconsistent with gluten-free breads

Oversized machine

Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker Best budget bread maker Amazon Settings Basic

French

Gluten-Free

Whole Grain

1.5 lb. Express

2 lb. Express

Quick Bread

Sweet

Dough

Cake

Jam

Rise

Bake

Artisan At a glance Hamilton Beach has been around for more than 100 years and is a well-known and trusted brand for many kitchen appliances. The Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker is presented in a sleek combination of black and stainless steel weighing 10 pounds and requiring 650W, featuring dishwasher-safe materials and a convenient non-stick interior. The included interior pan is easily removable for quick cleaning and fuss-free bread removal. For your bread, the Artisan Dough & Bread Maker offers 14 settings with three crust shades and three loaf sizes up to two pounds. The express setting significantly shortens bake time, making it extra convenient when you do not have a lot of time. There is also a delay start option with an included countdown cooking timer so you can stay on top of progress. Simply add your ingredients and select the Delay Timer option to begin baking at a later time. You can also make jam and fancier breads, like French, Whole Grain, and Focaccia. The accessories are also dishwasher-safe, making for easy clean-up without the fuss. In the Box Measuring cup

Measuring spoon

Kneading paddle

Paddle removing tool

User guide/recipe booklet Pros: French and sourdough breads

Gluten-free option

Dishwasher-safe materials Cons: Basic design

Affordable price

Requires more countertop space

Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker Best for beginners Amazon Settings 12 bread settings

3 crust settings for making a variety of breads, dough, and jams

Expressbake setting bakes bread in under an hour

13-hour programmable baking timer for fresh bread anytime At a glance The Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker is lightweight at just 8lbs, although it still has the ability to make up to a two-pound loaf. It has a little less power than other machines at just 650W, but there are still 12 different bread settings and three crust settings. The bread maker will also signal you when it is the right time to add any mix-ins you might want to add to your bread. You can watch the progress through the clear window on top. When you do not have a lot of time, the signature Expressbake setting offers fresh-baked bread in less than an hour. If you are not ready to bake right away, there is a 13-hour baking timer that you can program to meet your schedule. The large LCD display is a welcome convenience with simple-to-use button controls, and the 40-inch cord gives added flexibility when it comes to placement in your kitchen. A one-year limited warranty comes included with the Oster 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker. In the Box Measuring scoop

Measuring cup

Removable bread pan

Kneading blade removal tool Pros: 12 presets

One-hour express setting

Oversized LED display Cons: No gluten-free option

May bake darker or denser

Only basic bread types

How did we choose these products?

Bread makers can be tricky to buy because not all of them may bake the kind of bread you want to make and offer the features that you need.

To find the best bread makers in 2021, we analyzed several features, including:

Functionality: Important factors to consider include the type of crust it makes, how the bread's dome rises, texture, and of course, flavor.

Settings: The number of settings that a bread machine offers is important because it determines the types of bread that you can make, such as gluten-free, French, and focaccia loaves.

Size: Consider how many servings you will need. If you are cooking for a large family, you will likely want a 2.5-pound bread maker, while a one-pound machine is likely sufficient when baking for a small group.

Timers: In addition to basic cooking times, many of the best bread makers have additional timers for delayed cooking, warming features, and auto shut-off when cooking is complete.

Ease of cleaning: After the baking comes the clean-up process.

Warranty: Most bread machines offer a warranty that guarantees your purchase from defects or damage. Check to see what warranty is available with your bread maker, as it could save you a ton of money in the long run.

Which is the right one for you?

Finding the best bread machine can seem a bit overwhelming, so we offer these recommendations when considering the right pick for you.





How does a bread machine work? A bread machine is a kitchen appliance equipped with paddles to mix the dough and a heating element to cook the bread when it is ready.

What is the best bread maker? The best bread maker is the Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker due to its large capacity, customizable settings, and high quality.

Why should I use a bread machine? A bread machine has settings and controls that you can use to bake exactly the kind of bread that you want exactly the way you want it. With the express cook features available, you could cook your bread in under an hour with a warming feature.

What is the best bread machine? The best bread machine in 2021 is different for everyone. Before buying, consider the type of bread you want to make and the features you want. Our best bread machines in 2021 can help you get started with your search.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

In our search for 2021's best bread machines, these are some of the other options that almost made our list.

For other baking appliances for your kitchen, check out our recommendations for the best toaster, best toaster oven, and the best kitchen gifts of 2021.