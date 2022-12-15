'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
When it comes to student learning, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is a leading area of concentration. STEM represents not just school subjects but successful and in-demand careers, as well. Today, there are 8.6 million STEM jobs and reports show that STEM jobs are to grow by 8.8% through 2029.
These are important subjects both in and out of the classroom, so it is essential that you arm your child with the necessary skills to be successful in life.
We've rounded up the best STEM toys for kids to help you give them a head start in learning something valuable while also being entertained.
Features: Dimensions: 5.1" x 6.9" x .5" | Weight: 11.32 oz | Recommended ages: 7 and up
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the ultimate Kindle reading device for your child. The 6.8-inch black and white screen boasts a 300 ppi glare-free display with colors that automatically warm during the evening and cool during the day for greater visibility. It is a waterproof device with up to 10 weeks of battery life.
Plus, with your purchase, you receive a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+ for ad-free content. Not only can kids take advantage of Alexa's services, but they will also gain access to popular publications and content like National Geographic, Marvel, Harry Potter, and LEGO. Parents can pick and choose what they want in the Amazon store to always maintain control over your child's reading.
Features: Weight: 8.1 lbs | Recommended ages: 1 and up | Pieces: 70
Little ones will love the Lovevery Block Set, a 70-piece set made of solid wood. These fun blocks are painted in 18 different colors to help your child learn colors and shapes. Lightweight and easy to store, you will find all sorts of everyday shapes, like arches, ramps, and wheels. It is also meant to improve hand-eye coordination, spatial reasoning, and motor skills.
Features: Dimensions: 2.56" x 17.72" x 13.7" | Weight: 5.68 lbs | Projects: 5
For the game-lover in your family, Nintendo Labo Cardboard Kits give you all the challenges your child needs for endless entertainment. Your children can create their own Toy-Con Robot to customize its look and create its own Toy-Con Robot suit before diving into the five projects made available in the set.
With adjustable straps, it fits all sizes for easier use.
Features: Dimensions: 2.87" x 2.87" x 2.87" | Weight: 1.1 lbs | Recommended ages: 8 years and up
Sphero Bolt brings AI to your household with a programmable robot ball that you get to design and perfect to make it all your own. Made of plastic, this robot teaches both programming and coding while introducing your child to artificial intelligence.
There are programmable sensors you can use to create your own programming. Use your app for control and to receive guidance from the BOLT At-Home Learning Guide.
Features: Dimensions: 1.6" x 1.6" x 1.6" | Weight: 10.2 oz | Recommended ages: 1 and up | Pieces: 6
Tactbit Cubes are magnetic cubes that promise fun play with light-up colors. Recommended for all children, the six pieces are meant to teach children about circuitry, conductivity, magnetism, and resistance.
They are today's newest building blocks, coming in a variety of colors that all connect together to acreage your child's next masterpiece. The learning booklet comes with seven guided lessons to help get your child started.
We didn't choose an overall top pick, since the best STEM toy really depends on how old your child is, what interests them, and how they like to play/learn.
STEM Toy
Toy summary
Cost
Ages
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Tablet for reading
$145
7 and up
Lovevery Block Set
Blocks
$90
1 and up
Nintendo Labo Cardboard Kits
Make your own cardboard robot
$55
All ages
Sphero Bolt
Programmable ball
$195
8 and up
Tactbit Cubes
Light-up magnetic cubes
$24
1 and up
To help find the best STEM toy for you, consider our studied suggestions.
Choose this STEM toy...
If you want...
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids
To improve your child's reading skills and expand knowledge
Lovevery Block Set
To help your toddler or baby learn basic principles
Nintendo Labo Cardboard Kits
To interest your grade schooler in STEM learning
Sphero Bolt
Your child to build a coding robot
Tactbit Cubes
To use light and music for learning
We considered several factors when searching for the best STEM toys for your family.
Age: Many toys have an age group that is recommended for use, whether it is made for babies and toddlers or designed to challenge older kids. Consider the recommended age for each STEM toy before purchasing for your kid.
Safety: Electrical and chemical components can be popular ingredients when mixing up the latest STEM toy, so be sure to check safety guidelines and usage requirements before giving it to your child.
Usage: We considered everything from set up to break down and all the usage in between to ensure a smooth experience for your child, no matter the age or STEM toy.
Cost: Budget is a concern for many families, so we looked for STEM toys for kids that suit a variety of budgets.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM toys utilize these subjects in order to teach your children while they play.
STEM toys for kids are an affordable, effective way to boost a children's knowledge and better prepare them for their futures. It also promotes bonding time between parent and child while fostering learning at home to supplement classroom teachings.
For other ideas on the best STEM toys for kids, check out these picks that almost made our list.
For other ideas for your children, consider our picks our the best tablets for kids, the best phones for kids, and the best iPads for kids!