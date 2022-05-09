The 12 best cheap tech gifts under $50

Need a good gift for someone special (or, perhaps, you!), and need it to be less than $50? You've come to the right place!

Here, we've compiled a list of some of the best gifts that you can pick up for under $50 — from kitchen tools to products that help with productivity to entertainment gadgets, you'll find a gift for everyone on your list.

Aluratek Distressed Wood Digital Photo Frame Best overall gift Aluratek Features: 8-inch screen size | USB or SD flash connection | 4:3 aspect ratio Our pick for the best cheap gift under $50 is the Aluratek Digital Photo Frame since it makes a personalized and sentimental gift for the ones you love. Simply insert a USB or an SD card into the frame's back slide slots, and photos will cycle through the frame. Photos are displayed on the frame's true digital LCD panels for clear and vibrant colors and definition. Pros: Easily view your favorite photos

Automatic slideshow Cons: No built-in memory

WeatherTech CupFone Cup Holder Best car accessory WeatherTech Features: 360-degree rotation | Compatible with all smartphones | Nesting cups for universal fit As one of the most renowned brands in the car accessory market, WeatherTech's CupFone Cup Holder is perhaps its most popular product. It fits into your car's cupholder and has a tilting function so you can tilt your phone to the right angle to look at directions or make hands-free calls. WeatherTech promises the CupFone will fit "all known smartphones," including those with normal sized protective cases. Pros: Fully adjustable to fit any phone and cupholder size

Allows for hands-free calls Cons: No adjustable height

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook Best gift for notetakers Amazon Features: 9 color options | 42 pages | 7 different page styles For that one friend or family member that is always making lists and carries a notebook with them everywhere, the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is the perfect gift. The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again. You can save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud to make it easy to find later. Pros: Transfers notes from book to app

Useful for to-do lists, calendars, goal-setting, sketching, and more Cons: Not hardcover

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Best cheap wireless earbuds Features: 6 color options | Built-in Tile technology | IP55 rating You might not be able to pick up AirPods for under $50, but that doesn't mean that you can't pick up a set of awesome earbuds. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear earbuds offer great sound, are IP55 rated to resist sweat, and water and dust resistant. You also get 24 hours of total battery life from the buds and the charging case. This is a superb package at the fraction of the cost of AirPods. Pros: Can use both buds together or use one solo

Call, track, and volume control Cons: Complaints of connection issues

iDOO Hydroponics Growing System Best gift for gardeners iDOO Features: 5-Liter water tank capacity | Fits 7 plant pods | Adjustable light height up to 14.57 inches tall If you have a friend or family member that is into gardening or growing their own herbs, the iDoo Hydroponics Growing System would make a great gift. This indoor smart garden can easily fit a kitchen counter and can grow up to seven plants, making it easy to have fresh veggies year-round. An adjustable light with 24-watt LED lights that simulate the sunlight spectrum grows as your plants get taller, so they are always receiving the most optimized light. The smart garden also has three light modes depending on the stage of the plants' growth. Pros: Adjustable light height

Different water and light modes Cons: The lights can be very bright so do not put in a bedroom

Aluratek 1080P Webcam with Adjustable Ring Light Best gift for remote workers Aluratek Features: Full HD 1080p video calling and video recording | 360-degree rotational head | Auto focus Whether you're working from the office or at home, you should always look the best. Having a reliable and quality webcam is all the more important if you're interviewing. Unlike traditional cameras that rely heavily on your ambiance and natural lighting, this Aluratek 1080P Webcam model comes with a built-in ring light for exceptionally sharp and vivid footage. Pros: Built-in directional noise cancelling microphone

Supports dozens of app integrations Cons: Light could be brighter

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Best gift for coffee lovers Takeya Features: 2 quarts | BPA-Free Tritan pitcher | Portable and leak-proof The coffee lover in your life will appreciate fresh, homemade cold brew coffee every morning with the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Takeya's ultra-fine mesh filter is designed to brew coffee to perfection and keep coffee grinds out of your coffee. And, the airtight seal locks in that cold brew coffee flavor for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. Pros: Keeps coffee fresh for up to two weeks

Brew cold brew in three easy steps Cons: Lots of different parts mean lots to clean

JBL Clip 3 Best for portable music JBL Features: 12 different color options | 10 hours of battery life | 4 ounces Give the gift of music with the JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any part. You can bring it anywhere to listen to your favorite tunes—even to the pool or beach since it is completely waterproof and has a convenient clip to clip onto a backpack, purse, etc. Also, you can take calls thanks to a noise-canceling speakerphone built into the speaker. Pros: Completely waterproof

Noise-canceling speakerphone Cons: Lacks bass

Apple AirTags Best gift for iPhone owners Features: 1 year of battery life | Connects via Bluetooth and Apple's Find My Network | IP67 waterproof rating Know an iPhone user who loses stuff all the time? AirTags are the perfect gift for them! AirTags integrate perfectly into the Apple ecosystem -- the Ultra Wideband chips in newer iPhones can pinpoint them, and if one is lost, people walking around with iPhones are secretly helping look for it! Features a replaceable battery, and is waterproof up to IP67. Pros: Inexpensive

Long-lasting battery Cons: No real-time tracking Also: AirTags review: Tile trounced by the power of Apple's Find My network

YubiKey 5 NFC Best for security Features: USB-A | Supports password managers | FIDO 2 Certified This is the perfect gift to help people protect their digital assets. Everything from your social media accounts, email, password manager, and much more can be secured by this one hardware key. I've been using these for well over a year now, and not only have they streamlined my online security, they've also been super reliable. Pros: USB-A and NFC offer broad support

Low cost Cons: No USB-C support Also: Best security keys: Protect your online accounts

KZED Massage Gun Best for an at-home massage Amazon Features: 6 replacement massage heads | 6 adjustable speeds | 2 pounds Everyone loves a good massage, and this massage gun by KZED relaxes muscles, relieves muscle stiffness, and improves soreness after exercise. The six types of massage heads meets the needs of different muscles, and the adjustable speeds allow you to customize the vibrations for either a lighter massage or a deep tissue one. Pros: Long battery life

Different speeds and different heads for a customized massage Cons: Can be tricky to change out the heads

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife - Huntsman Best multitool Features: 3.4 ounces | 15 functions | Stainless steel There are a lot of different Swiss Army Knives out there (don't bother with the cheap clones), but for under $50, this Huntsman is probably the best. It offers a well thought out selection of tools, and yet is compact enough to slip into a pocket. If you manage not to lose it, and this will give years of service. Pros: Corkscrew, can opener, screwdriver, scissors, blade, and more

Compact size Cons: Scratches form easily

What is the best cheap tech gift under $50? We chose the Aluratek Digital Photo Frame as the best cheap tech gift for under $50 since it makes a personalized and sentimental gift for the ones you love. However, any of the products on our list would be great tech gift options—it just depends on what the gift receiver likes/needs.

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts? Our process in deciding these products included extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for anyone on their list for any occasion.