The 12 best cheap tech gifts under $25

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or looking to give your niece the perfect graduation gift, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why we've done the thinking for you.
For gifts that will bring all the cheer without budget fears, look no further than our list for the best cheap tech gifts for under $25.
PopSocket
Best overall option
Features: Compatible with wireless charging | 38.8 mm diameter x 7.7 mm H | Top is swappable
Our pick for the best cheap tech gift under $25 is a PopSocket. A PopSocket is a great cheap tech gift since it's so versatile—they come in all sorts of colors and designs to fit any budget (including under $25), and even have wallets and MagSafe case PopSocket options. You can even gift your friend a personalized PopSocket of their pet or a favorite photo of the both of you.
Pros:
- All different types of styles and designs, including MagSafe and wallets
- Can create custom grips
Cons:
- Pricing can get higher than $25 depending on the style and design you choose
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Best for keeping track of your things
Features: iOS or Android app | 200-foot Bluetooth range | Water-resistant
For the friend or family member that is always losing their keys, gift them a Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker. Its small and compact design can attach to a key ring, luggage, a wallet, or more and by using the free app, you can activate the Tile to make a sound so whatever you lost is easy to find.
Pros:
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri
- Decent Bluetooth range
Cons:
- The app could be better
Coffee Mug Warmer
Best for coffee or tea drinkers
Features: 18 watts | 120℉-140℉ range | Automatic shut off
There's nothing worse than your cup of coffee or tea getting lukewarm, so give this coffee mug warmer as a gift. It keeps the liquid inside of a mug warm at a temperate range of 120℉-140℉. It even starts warming your mug as soon as you place it down with sensing technology.
Pros:
- Starts heating your mug as soon as you place it down
- Long cord length
Cons:
- Only works with flat bottom mugs
OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker
Best for portable music
Features: 4 color options | 5 watts of power | 100-foot Bluetooth range
Cambridge Soundworks produces some stellar audio experiences without costing you a premium. And with its Oontz Angle Solo speaker, it follows suit. The portable music player has a projected 15-hour playtime, enhanced bass-pumping sound, and a figure that is angular and easy to carry. You can snag one for your family, friend, or yourself for less than $20 right now.
Pros:
- Water-resistant
- Built-in microphone to make calls
Cons:
- Sound quality could be a little better
Wireless Sleep Headphones
Best for a good night's sleep
Features: 4 color options | Bluetooth 5.0 | 10 hours of playing time
Give the gift of peaceful sleep with these wireless sleep headphones. The headphones fit snugly around your head and can connect to your playlists via Bluetooth so you can listen to white noise, nature sounds, or whatever you want as you fall asleep.
Pros:
- Helps you fall asleep easier
- 3D contoured eye shape
Cons:
- Velcro can be a little annoying
Seed Bank Box Subscription
Best for aspiring green thumbs
Features: 8-10 seeds per month | Non-GMO, heirloom, and organic seeds | Instruction cards included
Seed Bank Box will send the friend or family member looking to start a garden monthly subscriptions of seeds right to their door. Starting at $24.95 per month, they'll receive eight to 10 varieties of seeds ranging from root vegetables, vining vegetables, fruit plants, leafy greens, edible flowers, rare heirloom varieties, and medicinal plants. Instructional cards also come with every seed type to learn how to care for your new budding plant.
Pros:
- The subscription box is well organized
- Large quantities of each seed
Cons:
- Could use more seed varieties
Sunset Projector Lamp
Best for adding ambiance
Features: 16 colors | App or remote control | USB power supply
This cool light will turn anywhere into an ambient setting with its "sunset" glow effect. Choose from preset color settings on the remote, or create your own combined colors using the free app. It's great for a party, or even a movie night in to add a little bit of mood lighting.
Pros:
- Endless amount of color combos
- Perfect ambient lighting
Cons:
- Not as bright as it could be
Coffee Thermos with LED Temperature Display
Best portable option
Features: 6 colors | 1.1 pounds | Stainless steel
This gift is also a liquid warming option, but it's travel size, making it perfect for people who always have a drink with them on the go. It keeps liquids warm or cold for up to 24 hours. And, by simply tapping the bottle top's touchscreen, you can see the exact temperature of your liquid.
Pros:
- Keep liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours
- Touching the lid of the cup displays the current liquid temperature
Cons:
- Battery life isn't the best
Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Best phone accessory
Features: 7 color options | 3mm aluminum material | Can be adjusted 270 degrees
Those who work from home will appreciate this adjustable phone stand that can go on their desk. You can adjust the stand 270 degrees for the perfect angle of whatever you are viewing. In addition, you can still charge your phone while it's on the stand since there's a slot in the back for a charging cord.
Pros:
- Sturdy and adjustable
- Can still charge your phone while using it
Cons:
- Make sure your device is compatible and will fit
elago AirPods Pro Case
Best for gamers
Features: Wireless charging compatible | Anti-slip coating | Fits AirPods Pro case
Since launch, the Apple AirPods Pro has been one of the best selling tech products, especially during the holidays. While you can't gift a pair of the wireless earbuds for under $25, I'm making a case for AirPods cases -- and I don't mean the actual charging case. I'm referring to the silicone-made capsules that will keep those shiny new AirPods protected from drops, dings, and scratches. This one, made by elago, even brings all the nostalgia of a classic Nintendo console.
Pros:
- Retro design perfect for gamers
- Comes with a clip to take anywhere
Cons:
- Only compatible with AirPods Pro earbuds
Roku Express Streaming Stick
Best for binge watching
Features: Includes a High Speed HDMI cable | Shortcut buttons to streaming channels | Automatic software updates
The Roku Express is a simple and cheap streaming option, potentially of particular value to kids and students. This streaming stick plugs into the back of a television set via HDMI and allows users to access a range of free channels and services including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. It also comes in handy if you plan on bingeing through the Christmas classics all December long.
Pros:
- Massive selection of free, live, and premium TV
- Free Roku mobile app
Cons:
- No Ethernet port for a hardwired internet connection
Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener
Best for wine enthusiasts
Features: Open up to 30 bottles on a single charge | Foil cutter included | Single push button operation
Opening a bottle of wine can be a challenge, but this handy gadget makes it super easy. It's portable size means you can bring it to parties and use its single push-button operation to remove the cork of any bottle. There is also a foil cuter included as well as a charging stand.
Pros:
- Easily open a bottle of wine without struggling
- Portable size
Cons:
- Best to keep in the charging port at all times
What is the best cheap tech gift under $25?
Our recommendation for the best cheap tech gift under $25 is a PopSocket since there are endless styles and designs fit for anyone. You can customize a PopSocket with your own personal photo. However, any of the products on our list would be great tech gift options—it just depends on what the gift receiver likes/needs.
How did we choose these cheap tech gifts?
With affordability top in our minds, we chose products that would not only fill up a stocking or that would be fun ideas for smaller gifts, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts.
Are there alternative cheap tech gifts to consider?
Here are a few other options to look into that are all under $25:
