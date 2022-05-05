Why you can trust ZDNet
The 12 best cheap tech gifts under $75

What is the best cheap tech gift under $75? Our top pick is the RENPHO Eye Massager, but there are other affordable tech products, gadgets, and accessories that make a great gift for any occasion.

If you're gift shopping for family, friends, or yourself, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, and massage machines -- all of which cost less than $75.

These products make great gifts for graduations, anniversaries, birthdays, or whatever holiday is coming up. Now, let's get to some gift shopping.

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat

Best overall gift

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat
Amazon

Features: Heats to between 104-107 degrees Fahrenheit | 180-degree adjustable design | Built-in speakers with music

The RENPHO Eye Massager will transport anyone into relaxation bliss with a heated eye massage. Whether they suffer from headaches or are simply stressed from day-to-day life, this eye massager gently massages and heats the eyes for 20 minutes. 

You can control the intensity of the massage as well as listen to built-in relaxing music or connect it to a customized playlist via Bluetooth.

Pros:

  • Heated massage with different pressure levels
  • Relaxing music built-in

Cons:

  • Battery life isn't that long 
View now at Amazon

YnM Weighted Blanket

Best for a cozy night in

YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Features: 41 design and color options | 72"L x 48"W | 20 pounds

There's nothing better than snuggling up with a blanket on the couch, so give your mom the ultimate comfort with a weighted blanket. This option is 20 pounds, but you can get as light as 5 pounds or as heavy as 30 pounds.

It's made of 100% cotton and has seven layers designed to contour the shape of your body. The blanket can fit a full-size bed easily.

Pros:

  • Helps with anxiety and improves sleep quality
  • Different weight options

Cons:

  • Beads can shift and make weight uneven 
View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Best for security

Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Blink

Features: 2-year battery life | HD live view and infrared night vision | 1080p video 

Blink's Outdoor security camera watches from the top of our best outdoor security cameras list of 2021. And for the same reasons of convenience, ease of use, reliability, and value, it's one of our gift recommendations for under $75. With the ability to pair multiple cameras to the included smart hub, you can see what's outside -- day or night -- right from the Blink app. A kit with one goes for $74.99.

Pros: 

  • Can be for indoor and outdoor use 
  • Works with Amazon Alexa

Cons: 

  • Motion sensitivity could be better
View now at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Best gift for productivity

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse
Logitech

Features: Compatible with PC and Mac | 5.1 ounces | Full charge lasts up to 70 days

The Logitech MX Master 2S is an excellent mouse to get, whether it's for a family or friend who dabbles in video production, or someone who could use the ergonomics for less tension on the wrist. It has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto shifts on the fly from click to click for hyper-fast scrolling. And, its ergonomic shape allows you to work comfortably with ideally placed thumb wheel and controls. 

Pros: 

  • Comfortable to use
  • Wireless

Cons:

  • Not the best for gaming 

Also: Best wireless mouse: Making a case for Logitech

View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Sony Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

Best for music and phone calls

Sony Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
Sony

Features: Up to 10 hours of battery life | 360 Reality Audio | Sweatproof

You don't have to pay an arm and a leg for wireless earbuds these days—these Sony Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are just $68. These earbuds have great features like hands-free calling, an ergonomic design to fit most ear shapes, and 360 Reality Audio to immerse yourself in whatever it is you're listening to. They also come in either black or white colors with a matching case. 

Pros: 

  • Hands-free calling
  • Long battery life

Cons:

  • No noise canceling 
View now at Amazon

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars

Best for ambiance

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars
Govee

Features: RGBICWW light colors | Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant | 23 scene modes

The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness. It's the perfect gift for movie nights or nighttime gaming sessions. 

Pros: 

  • Control lights through the app
  • Syncs up with your music 

Cons:

  • Not wireless 

Also: All things smart home at ZDNet

 

View now at Amazon

Gunnar Gaming Glasses

Best for gamers

Gunnar Gaming Glasses
Gunnar

Features: Smudge and anti-glare coating | Amber lens | Polycarbonate frame

Since gamers stare at screens for hours, they need a reliable pair of blue-light blocking glasses. Give the gamer in your life a pair of blue-light blocking glasses from the renowned brand, Gunnar. Gunnar's gaming eyewear collection claims to reduce eye strain and prevent dry eyes from long hours of gaming.

These glasses block 65% of the LED blue light from screens like monitors, TVs, tablets, and more.

Pros

  • Long-lasting quality
  • You can virtually try them on
  • Fun, video game-themed frames

Cons

  • Some model's noise pieces can dig into the bridge of the nose when wearing certain headsets

Also: The 5 Best Blue Light Blocking Glasses

View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart View now at Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Best for bookworms

Amazon Kindle
Kindle

Features: 167 ppi glare-free display | 8 GB of storage | 6-inch glare-free screen

This e-reader has 8 GB of storage, which means you can store about 6,000 books. The 6-inch glare-free screen also has adjustable light so you can read in the darkness or in sunlight. You can also gift your friend or family member a Kindle Unlimited subscription so that they have full access to all 2 million book titles.

Pros:

  • Adjustable front light
  • Access to thousands of book titles

Cons:

  • Kindle Unlimited costs $10 extra a month after trial period

Also: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review: A classic e-reader made modern

View now at Amazon

Dodow Sleep Aid Device

Best for a good night's sleep

Dodow Sleep Aid Device
Dodow

Features: Two different modes | Battery operated | Touch-sensitive surface 

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with the Dodow Sleep Aid Device. The device works by placing it on a flat surface next to your bed, and it shines a soft, blue light onto the ceiling. Follow the motion of the light with your breathing and it relaxes you into sleep mode, enabling you to fall asleep faster. The device automatically shuts off so you can fall asleep with it still on. 

Pros: 

  • Helps you get to sleep faster 
  • Also a good meditation or breathing exercise

Cons:

  • Only really works if you lay on your back
View now at Amazon

Tangram Smart Rope

Best for fitness enthusiasts

Tangram Smart Rope
Tangram

Features: 1.09 pounds | Adjustable rope length | Store up to 100 sets of workout data

That friend or family member that loves to work out will appreciate this smart jump rope since it can track their workouts and progress. The rope pairs up with an app to track jump count, calories burned, and workout times. I
In addition, the rope can be adjusted to the right length. 

Pros: 

  • Tracks jump count, calories burned, and workout times
  • App is compatible with iOS and Android

Cons:

  • App does not integrate with other health or fitness apps
View now at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera

Best for making memories

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera
Fujifilm

Features: 1-touch Selfie mode | Automatic exposure | .65 pounds

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun and colorful gift, perfect if you're planning any type of gathering. Pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, the Instax Mini 11 is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after you say 'Cheese'.

Pros: 

  • Five fun colors 
  • Has a mode to take selfies easily

Cons:

  • Film costs extra and is a bit pricey

Also: Best cameras of 2021: Top picks for shutterbugs

View now at Target View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Best for a healthy home

LEVOIT Air Purifier
Levoit

Features: 6.5 pounds | 3-stage H13 True HEPA Filtration | Useful for up to 129 square-foot room

Friends or family with pets will appreciate this air purifier to breathe better in their homes. This air purifier uses 3-stage H13 True HEPA Filtration to trap dust, pet dander, pollen, and more. It also runs super with a noise level as low as 25dB so that you can run it throughout the night and sleep soundly. The air purifier can quickly refresh the air in a room up to 129 square feet in as little as 15 minutes.

Pros: 

  • Powerful three-phase filtration
  • Portable size

Cons:

  • Replacement filters can be pricey

Also: Best air purifiers

View now at Amazon

What is the best cheap tech gift under $75?

Our recommendation for the best cheap tech gift under $75 is the RENPHO Eye Massager since it provides relaxation and relieves headaches. However, any of the products on our list would be great tech gift options—it just depends what the gift receiver likes/needs. 

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts?

With affordability top in our minds, we chose products that would not only cover lots of different interests and wants, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts. 

What is proper gift-giving etiquette?

The act of giving gifts has different protocols in cultures around the world. If you have in-laws, family, or friends who practice gift-giving in different ways than you're used to, don't be afraid to ask what you should do! You can always do some reading online for proper etiquette such as not accepting gifts with your left hand in Indian culture or not being upset when your Japanese mother-in-law refuses a gift three times before accepting it, but still not opening it in front of you (it's considered rude to open a gift in front of the giver, in case you seem greedy). 

But no matter what, as long as the gift you're giving is thoughtful, and you're genuine in the act of giving, the receiver is sure to be happy with whatever you do.

Are there alternative cheap tech gifts to consider?

Here are a couple other options to look into that are also under $75:

Comfier Mini Massage Gun

$59.99 at Amazon

Eterluck Wooden Docking Station

$56.99 at Amazon

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

$59 at Amazon

