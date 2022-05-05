The 12 best cheap tech gifts under $75

If you're gift shopping for family, friends, or yourself, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, and massage machines -- all of which cost less than $75.

These products make great gifts for graduations, anniversaries, birthdays, or whatever holiday is coming up. Now, let's get to some gift shopping.

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat Best overall gift Amazon Features: Heats to between 104-107 degrees Fahrenheit | 180-degree adjustable design | Built-in speakers with music The RENPHO Eye Massager will transport anyone into relaxation bliss with a heated eye massage. Whether they suffer from headaches or are simply stressed from day-to-day life, this eye massager gently massages and heats the eyes for 20 minutes. You can control the intensity of the massage as well as listen to built-in relaxing music or connect it to a customized playlist via Bluetooth. Pros: Heated massage with different pressure levels

Relaxing music built-in Cons: Battery life isn't that long

YnM Weighted Blanket Best for a cozy night in Amazon Features: 41 design and color options | 72"L x 48"W | 20 pounds There's nothing better than snuggling up with a blanket on the couch, so give your mom the ultimate comfort with a weighted blanket. This option is 20 pounds, but you can get as light as 5 pounds or as heavy as 30 pounds. It's made of 100% cotton and has seven layers designed to contour the shape of your body. The blanket can fit a full-size bed easily. Pros: Helps with anxiety and improves sleep quality

Different weight options Cons: Beads can shift and make weight uneven

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Best for security Blink Features: 2-year battery life | HD live view and infrared night vision | 1080p video Blink's Outdoor security camera watches from the top of our best outdoor security cameras list of 2021. And for the same reasons of convenience, ease of use, reliability, and value, it's one of our gift recommendations for under $75. With the ability to pair multiple cameras to the included smart hub, you can see what's outside -- day or night -- right from the Blink app. A kit with one goes for $74.99. Pros: Can be for indoor and outdoor use

Works with Amazon Alexa Cons: Motion sensitivity could be better

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse Best gift for productivity Logitech Features: Compatible with PC and Mac | 5.1 ounces | Full charge lasts up to 70 days The Logitech MX Master 2S is an excellent mouse to get, whether it's for a family or friend who dabbles in video production, or someone who could use the ergonomics for less tension on the wrist. It has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto shifts on the fly from click to click for hyper-fast scrolling. And, its ergonomic shape allows you to work comfortably with ideally placed thumb wheel and controls. Pros: Comfortable to use

Wireless Cons: Not the best for gaming Also: Best wireless mouse: Making a case for Logitech



Sony Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds Best for music and phone calls Sony Features: Up to 10 hours of battery life | 360 Reality Audio | Sweatproof You don't have to pay an arm and a leg for wireless earbuds these days—these Sony Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are just $68. These earbuds have great features like hands-free calling, an ergonomic design to fit most ear shapes, and 360 Reality Audio to immerse yourself in whatever it is you're listening to. They also come in either black or white colors with a matching case. Pros: Hands-free calling

Long battery life Cons: No noise canceling

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars Best for ambiance Govee Features: RGBICWW light colors | Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant | 23 scene modes The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness. It's the perfect gift for movie nights or nighttime gaming sessions. Pros: Control lights through the app

Syncs up with your music Cons: Not wireless Also: All things smart home at ZDNet

Gunnar Gaming Glasses Best for gamers Gunnar Features: Smudge and anti-glare coating | Amber lens | Polycarbonate frame Since gamers stare at screens for hours, they need a reliable pair of blue-light blocking glasses. Give the gamer in your life a pair of blue-light blocking glasses from the renowned brand, Gunnar. Gunnar's gaming eyewear collection claims to reduce eye strain and prevent dry eyes from long hours of gaming. These glasses block 65% of the LED blue light from screens like monitors, TVs, tablets, and more. Pros Long-lasting quality

You can virtually try them on

Fun, video game-themed frames Cons Some model's noise pieces can dig into the bridge of the nose when wearing certain headsets Also: The 5 Best Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Amazon Kindle Best for bookworms Kindle Features: 167 ppi glare-free display | 8 GB of storage | 6-inch glare-free screen This e-reader has 8 GB of storage, which means you can store about 6,000 books. The 6-inch glare-free screen also has adjustable light so you can read in the darkness or in sunlight. You can also gift your friend or family member a Kindle Unlimited subscription so that they have full access to all 2 million book titles. Pros: Adjustable front light

Access to thousands of book titles Cons: Kindle Unlimited costs $10 extra a month after trial period Also: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review: A classic e-reader made modern

Dodow Sleep Aid Device Best for a good night's sleep Dodow Features: Two different modes | Battery operated | Touch-sensitive surface Give the gift of a good night's sleep with the Dodow Sleep Aid Device. The device works by placing it on a flat surface next to your bed, and it shines a soft, blue light onto the ceiling. Follow the motion of the light with your breathing and it relaxes you into sleep mode, enabling you to fall asleep faster. The device automatically shuts off so you can fall asleep with it still on. Pros: Helps you get to sleep faster

Also a good meditation or breathing exercise Cons: Only really works if you lay on your back

Tangram Smart Rope Best for fitness enthusiasts Tangram Features: 1.09 pounds | Adjustable rope length | Store up to 100 sets of workout data That friend or family member that loves to work out will appreciate this smart jump rope since it can track their workouts and progress. The rope pairs up with an app to track jump count, calories burned, and workout times. I

In addition, the rope can be adjusted to the right length. Pros: Tracks jump count, calories burned, and workout times

App is compatible with iOS and Android Cons: App does not integrate with other health or fitness apps

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera Best for making memories Fujifilm Features: 1-touch Selfie mode | Automatic exposure | .65 pounds The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun and colorful gift, perfect if you're planning any type of gathering. Pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, the Instax Mini 11 is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after you say 'Cheese'. Pros: Five fun colors

Has a mode to take selfies easily Cons: Film costs extra and is a bit pricey Also: Best cameras of 2021: Top picks for shutterbugs



LEVOIT Air Purifier Best for a healthy home Levoit Features: 6.5 pounds | 3-stage H13 True HEPA Filtration | Useful for up to 129 square-foot room Friends or family with pets will appreciate this air purifier to breathe better in their homes. This air purifier uses 3-stage H13 True HEPA Filtration to trap dust, pet dander, pollen, and more. It also runs super with a noise level as low as 25dB so that you can run it throughout the night and sleep soundly. The air purifier can quickly refresh the air in a room up to 129 square feet in as little as 15 minutes. Pros: Powerful three-phase filtration

Portable size Cons: Replacement filters can be pricey Also: Best air purifiers

What is the best cheap tech gift under $75? Our recommendation for the best cheap tech gift under $75 is the RENPHO Eye Massager since it provides relaxation and relieves headaches. However, any of the products on our list would be great tech gift options—it just depends what the gift receiver likes/needs.

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts? With affordability top in our minds, we chose products that would not only cover lots of different interests and wants, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts.

What is proper gift-giving etiquette? The act of giving gifts has different protocols in cultures around the world. If you have in-laws, family, or friends who practice gift-giving in different ways than you're used to, don't be afraid to ask what you should do! You can always do some reading online for proper etiquette such as not accepting gifts with your left hand in Indian culture or not being upset when your Japanese mother-in-law refuses a gift three times before accepting it, but still not opening it in front of you (it's considered rude to open a gift in front of the giver, in case you seem greedy). But no matter what, as long as the gift you're giving is thoughtful, and you're genuine in the act of giving, the receiver is sure to be happy with whatever you do.

Are there alternative cheap tech gifts to consider? Here are a couple other options to look into that are also under $75:



