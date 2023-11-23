'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Need a new drill? $240 slashed off this great 20V Max cordless 5-tool kit
Looking for a good set of cordless tools? In this Black Friday deal you can get $240 off the 20V MAX* Cordless 5-tool kit, which means you can pick up five tools, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag for only $399.
There are five tools in this kit:
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver has a high-performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power for completing a wide range of applications
- DCF885 Cordless Impact Driver features a compact design (5.55-inch front to back) to fit into tight areas
- DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw has a keyless blade clamp for quick blade changes without touching the blade or reciprocating shaft
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass
- DCS356 Oscillating Multi-Tool has a 3-speed selector that allows users to choose their speed setting based on application
Also included in the Dewalt 20V MAX* cordless 5-tool kit is a DCB203 20V MAX* 2.0Ah rechargeable battery, a bigger DCB204 20V MAX* 4.0Ah battery for bigger jobs, a DCB112 Charger, and it's all packed in a handy carry bag.
A great kit to get those DIY jobs done!