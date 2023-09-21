'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ecovacs announced a new robot vacuum that squares up to the competition
Ecovacs just announced the launch of the Deebot X2 Omni, a powerful all-in-one robot vacuum and mop that features a self-emptying dustbin, self-washing mops, AI-powered object avoidance, 8,000Pa of suction, and a compact design that enables it to fit in places no other vacuum's been before.
The new Deebot X2 is only 12.6 inches wide and 3.7 inches tall. Such a low profile gives the Deebot X2 the ability to easily navigate places that accumulate a lot of dust, like underneath couches, dressers, and beds. The narrow design lets it go in between furniture pieces and reach places that other robot vacuums can't access.
Also: The best robot vacuums
But don't let the narrow and low-profile design worry you about where your robot will end up; the Deebot X2 leverages expert AI-powered navigation to detect objects like cables, shoes, or toys to avoid them. The robot also uses visual recognition to identify different rooms and floor types. It then combines this data with historical cleaning information to recommend the best cleaning mode for each room.
According to Ecovacs, the Deebot X2 Omni also has the highest mop lift of robot mops on the market. With 15mm mop lifting, it can avoid getting rugs wet while simultaneously maximizing the suction power when the robot detects carpeted floors.
Have you ever wished you could talk to your robot vacuum? Ecovacs has YIKO, a virtual assistant built into the Deebot X2 that can follow instructions like "turn left, move forward one meter, and clean there," according to Ecovacs. YIKO can also handle multiple commands at once and can even handle cleaning commands without an internet connection.
Also: The best robot mops you can buy
All these features, however, are just part of the whole picture. The Omni station, true to its name, works as a charging dock for the Deebot X2, as well as a place for the robot to automatically empty its dustbin, wash its mop pads with hot water, and dry the mop with hot air.
Continuing the self-cleaning theme, the Omni station also washes itself to prevent dirt from accumulating at the bottom, where the mop pads are cleaned. This is something the consumer typically does with other models, so not having to clean the station is a certain advantage over competitors.
Also: The best iRobot vacuums
The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni retails for $1,499, but it's $300 off as part of a special launch offer when customers register ahead of the Oct. 3 launch.
If you live in New York City, Ecovacs is hosting a Bot Exchange on Sept. 23 and 24. During the event, customers can bring in their old robot vacuum to trade in for up to $500 in credit towards the purchase of the Deebot X2. Supplies are limited, so customers are encouraged to reserve a Deebot before coming.