My 3 favorite hair styling tools are all under $20 this Prime Day

I love the effortless, beach swept look of summer hair. However, if you're like me that mermaid-looking, kissed by saltwater, hair is the furthest thing from effortless and requires a bit (or a lot) of styling.

All three of my favorite tools to achieve perfect beach waves are on sale this Amazon Prime Day, all 30% or more off, making them all $20 or less. The tools can be used for any hair texture and include a Bed Head Deep Hair Waver, Bed Head 1-inch Curling Wand, and a Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer with a Diffuser.

Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver

Whether you have straight, curly, or wavy hair, this hair waver is a one-stop- tool to creating defined, mermaid-like waves. With only an "on/off" switch, and three heat settings, the weaver is no-frills and easy to use even if you're not experienced with styling hair.

To get the waves all you have to do is slip your hair into the waver and clamp it down. If you have curly hair like me, it's super useful in giving a little "oomph" to those stubborn curls that stray from your normal pattern. At only $21 this Prime Day, this is a perfect time to snag your key to an upgraded summer hair style.

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer

Voluminous, bouncy, blown-out hair is never out of style, regardless of the season. When I was on the search for a good, basic, hair dryer that wouldn't break the bank, I found the Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer -- and it didn't disappoint. The blow dryer has two heat and speed settings and a cool shot button for all of your styling needs.

My favorite feature is that it comes with two attachments, a smoothing concentrator for smooth blowouts and a volumizing diffuser, which is especially useful for my curly hair.

With the diffuser, I can blow out my straight-out- of-the-shower wet hair without ruining the curl pattern or compromising volume. Additionally, the blow dryer comes with sectioning clips, and you can get it all for only $17 today.

Bed Head Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand Iron



Last, but not least, is a curling wand, which I prefer over a standard curling iron. Unlike a curling iron, you don't have to mess with a clamp with a wand, and can simply wrap your hair around the barrel to achieve a ringlet curl.

The 1-inch barrel ensures a looser "beachy" curl look, which is, again perfect for the summer. The barrel is made up of tourmaline and ceramic to prevent frizz and goes up to 430* degrees. The wand is 30% off this Prime Day making it only $21.