Meet the Roomba Combo j9+ and Roomba j9+, iRobot's newest smart vacuums

iRobot has established itself as a leader in the smart vacuum space because of its advanced models that make it possible to have a robot efficiently vacuum and even mop your home for you. Now, iRobot is adding two new smart vacuums to its flagship lineup, along with a software update that will benefit certain older models, too.

On Monday, iRobot unveiled the Roomba j9+ and the Roomba Combo j9+, which include iRobot's latest technology, making them the smartest and most powerful models yet addressing previous pitfalls, according to the company.

The company also unveiled its latest iRobot OS software, giving existing and new models an optimized cleaning experience. To learn about the new robots, their key features, availability, and pricing, read on.

Roomba Combo j9+

iRobot released its first-ever combo vacuum and mop robot duo last year with the Roomba Combo j7+, and now it's releasing its predecessor, the Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop.

The combo mop and vacuum robots can detect different floor types and then both mop and vacuum debris with one device, making it more space- and budget-friendly. However, the issue with these models is that oftentimes, they can accidentally get the carpet wet, according to iRobot.

The company says that its Dry Rug Intelligence (D.R.I) prevents even high-pile rugs from getting wet, and keeps them clean and dry by lifting its mop all the way to the top of the robot when it detects carpet.

The Roomba Combo j9+ also has a Smart Scub feature that allows the robot to tackle stubborn messes on hard floors, adding "elbow grease" to the mop and letting it to work back and forth while applying pressure.

"Customers want a thoroughly scrubbed floor and their carpets to stay clean and dry. Combining SmartScrub with our exclusive Auto-Retract Mopping System, iRobot is the only product on the market that can do both," Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot, said in a press release.

After cleaning, the Roomba will return to its Roomba Combo j9+ Clean Base Auto-Fill Dock, where it will empty debris for up to 60 days and refill liquids for up to 30 days without human intervention.

This base is meant to be a positive addition to your living space look with a wood-like top and a low noise level, being the quietest Clean Base dock yet, according to iRobot.

The Roomba Combo j9+ is available for presale in the US and Canada on the iRobot website and retails for $1,399.

Roomba j9+

The Roomba j9+ vacuum includes some major upgrades from previous models, like 100% more suction power and a longer-lasting battery, the company says.

It also has a variety of features, such as Carpet Boost technology, a three-stage cleaning system, and dual rubber brushes, that allow it to automatically detect different floor types and adjust its cleaning power accordingly.

Once it is done cleaning, it returns to its sleek Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal to dispose of its waste itself, which can last up to two full months without having to be emptied.

Like prior models, nearly everything on the Roomba j9+ can be personalized, including room priorities, patterns, timing, vacuuming areas, suction power, and more.

The Roomba j9+ is available for presale in the US and Canada and retails for $899.

iRobot OS 7.0's new features

iRobot's latest software update, OS 7.0, has two new digital technologies that will elevate the cleaning experience for the Roomba Combo j9+ and Roomba j9+, called Dirt Detective and SmartScrub.

The Dirt Detective feature can identify the dirtiest rooms of the house and prioritize the rooms, adjusting settings for the most optimal cleaning. Users can even access the cleanliness assessment map, showing them a room-by-room assessment of their home's cleanliness.

In addition to prioritizing the dirtiest rooms, the robot will make a custom plan that automatically gives users a deeper clean in higher trafficked rooms that need it the most and a lighter clean in less needed areas.

"With Dirt Detective, iRobot is setting its products apart from the competition by introducing a one-of-a-kind cleaning experience," Colin Angle, chairman and CEO at iRobot, said in a press release.

The SmartScrub feature, as described above, allows the robot to give the messier or dirtier areas of the home a deeper clean by applying downward pressure while scrubbing in a back-and-forth motion.

The SmartScrub feature will be in the existing Roomba Combo j7+ and the Roomba Combo j9+. Starting today, iRobot OS 7.0 updates are rolling out to customers worldwide.