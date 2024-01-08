This one feature could revolutionize the way robot vacuums and mops work

ZDNET

At CES 2024, smart home cleaning manufacturer Dreame has unveiled the company's newest flagship robot, the X30 Ultra. It's a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop with 8,300Pa suction, dual oscillating mop heads, and a hands-free docking station that automatically refills, empties, and washes and dries the mop heads. Dreame is also offering a hookup kit to allow users to connect this robot directly into their water line to eliminate having to refill and carry the clean water tank.

However, none of this is new to the robot vacuum industry: It's actually becoming difficult to stand out in this field because so many features are now used across multiple companies, from iRobot to Roborock. But Dreame has found a new way to bring the robot vacuum and mopping industry to the next level of cleaning. The X30 Ultra can automatically lift its mop head 10.5mm to avoid carpet. But if that isn't high enough, the robot will return to the docking station, drop off its mop head, and go back to vacuum the soft flooring area. This ensures that your high-pile carpets and rugs are staying dry and not having wet mop heads dragged across them. Of the many robot vacuum mops I've tested for ZDNET, none have this particular feature.

The X30 Ultra comes equipped with 6,400mAh battery that can power the two-in-one machine for up to 260 minutes of cleaning in quiet mode, or 2,615 square feet. If that isn't enough to get your home cleaned in one go, the X30 Ultra will pause its job, return to its docking station to charge, and then travel back to resume the task until its completed.

Another innovative feature is the Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush that the company says can cut away tangled hair from the brushes and store the debris in the dust bag. The cutting heads are carefully positioned to do this, carefully tucking away the heads to ensure that your floors and carpets aren't scratched as the robot moves along. I haven't been impressed by anti-tangle features in competing robot vacuums, so will be interested to test this one out.

Another welcome feature the X30 Ultra offers is the MopExtend RoboSwing technology that deploys the robot's flex arm to get in hard-to-reach corners and along your baseboards and furniture. Dreame says that steps, door frames, table legs, and right along the edges of your home will never be missed with this arm.

The Dreame X30 Ultra promises a lot of innovative features that will keep your floors looking pristine run after run. The X30 Ultra is now available for preorder, and will be released on Feb. 28 on Dreame's website, and on Amazon for $1,700. If you're interested, you can get an early-bird discount of 27% off right now, reducing the price to $1,241, when you apply a code at Dreame's CES 2024 Offer Page.