Roborock unveils its newest fleet of robot vacuums at CES

Year after year, Roborock has impressed me with the robot vacuums and mops that it creates. The company consistently delivers on cleaning efficiency and reliability, and I'm always left satisfied. At CES 2024, the robot vacuum manufacturer unveiled its latest fleet of cleaning machines.

S8 Max Series

The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra look to take their cleaning performance to the next level by adding a FlexiArm Design, meant to get deep into corners and edges where a lot of hidden dirt and debris lives. Once the robot is finished cleaning, it travels back to its RockDock clean base where the robot will automatically empty its dust bin, dispense and refill the cleaning detergent, wash the mop head with hot water, and then dry the mop head with warm air.

Previous S8 Max models truly felt hands-free during my testing periods. The only manual intervention required was to add water to the clean tank and empty the dirty water tank as needed. That requirement is eliminated now. The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra now offer a new refill and drainage dock variant, enabling the robot to be connected directly to home drainage systems. This will allow the robot to work completely on its own, relieving you of any and all manual intervention.

The S8 MaxV Ultra will cost $1799.99 and the S8 Max Ultra $1599.99; both will be available on Amazon and the Roborock Webstore starting in April 2024.

Q Revo Series

The Roborock Q Revo Series will see upgrades in 2024. The Q Revo MaxV and Q Revo Pro are designed to deliver the same quality, efficient clean for a lower price. The two will also include the new FlexiArm Design to help tackle edges and corners and will work alongside a 7000Pa suction to lift away all of your home's dirt and debris. The Multifunctional Dock 2.0 takes care of the majority of the dirty work for you, with automatic emptying, refilling, drying, and washing. The Q Revo series stands out, though, because it uses a hot water re-wash and re-mop setting that Roborock said will sanitize your floors.

The Roborock Q Revo MaxV will be priced at $1199.99 and the Q Revo Pro will cost $999.99. Both robots will be available on Amazon and the Roborock Webstore starting April 2024.