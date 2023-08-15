Comcast introduces 'Storm-Ready WiFi' to help you stay online during power outages

Comcast

If you work from home, you understand the frustration of your internet service going out in the middle of the day. But even if you're just watching the season finale of your favorite show, losing the internet can be incredibly inconvenient.

Fortunately, Comcast has an answer to make sure you stay connected, even in the event of an internet outage.

Starting today, the company is rolling out what it calls "Storm-Ready WiFi," a back-up connectivity device to keep customers connected during a storm or other outage. In the event that primary service is interrupted, Storm-Ready keeps things moving with a cellular network connection, which itself has a 4-hour backup battery (twice the length of the average power outage in the US).

Customers don't have to worry about reconnecting any devices, as the device integrates with their existing Xfinity gateway and the connection will automatically switch from broadband to 4G.

During non-outage periods, the device is still useful -- serving as a Wi-Fi extender to bring service to hard-to-reach parts of the home.

"With so much of our daily lives dependent on Wi-Fi connectivity," said Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President of Consumer Internet Services for Comcast, "we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them -- even during a storm."

"Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out."

Storm-Ready WiFi is available starting today, August 15, and costs $7 a month. Customers can sign up through the Xfinity app or any Comcast store.