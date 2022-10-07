'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A great deal on a home security camera has appeared as part of Target's Deal Days sale.
The Ring Floodlight Cam, a wired model merging outside lights and a security camera, is available for $139, a discount of $60 (30%) off its typical $199 retail price.
Ring is a well-known vendor in the smart doorbell and home security camera space. Over the years, the company has developed a range of solutions and the Floodlight Cam is one of the newest in the collection.
The Ring Floodlight cam does need wired installation, but once set up -- perhaps, in your garden or at your front porch -- users can record footage in 1080p HD video, check in via a real-time view, and can speak to visitors (or unwanted guests) directly. Furthermore, users receive live alerts triggered by motion sensors. The floodlight will turn on based on what the sensors detect, and color night vision is included.
The Target Deal Days 2022 sale started on October 6 and will carry on until Saturday, October 8. The sale is described as three days of "early Black Friday deals," with discounts of up to 50% available on technology, furniture, kitchen appliances, toys, and clothing.
Shoppers may also be awarded gift cards for their purchases. The sale is taking place in-store and online, and if customers use their Target RedCard, they can also take a further 5% off sales items.
Target's sale event comes a few days before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, due to begin on October 11. While some deals are already available -- including cut-price Kindle e-readers -- you can expect discounts of up to 70% on Amazon devices, gadgets, TVs, and more.