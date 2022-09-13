'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Discover Samsung event has launched and Samsung is offering $200 off the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop with an eligible trade-in.
Starting at 9 am ET, you can enjoy a $200 discount off the laptop, typically priced between $949 and $1449. The model in question included in the sale has an RRP of $1249.
Eligible trade-in products include mobile devices, tablets, smartwatches, or laptops. For example, trading in an old Galaxy S10+ will net you the full discount.
In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, we found the laptop to be light and very portable. It has solid specifications for consumers who want a device for entertainment or work. The included stylus is useful, too.
When it comes to the laptop's specifications, the Galaxy Book2 360, a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge, operates on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with an Intel Core i5/7 processor (1.30 - 2.10GHz, 4.40GHz Turbo Boost), a 13.3" or 15.6" FHD AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. This model comes with Windows 11, an Intel i5 processor, a 15.6" display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
The Discover Samsung sale is only on for a limited time, taking place between September 12 and Sunday, September 18. The week-long event is designed to showcase Samsung products, with a particular focus on eco-friendly ("green") deals. This year, the tech giant is also including flash sales which will only be available for a few hours, from 12 - 3 PM ET, each day.
