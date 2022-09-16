'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Discover Samsung event includes an offer for a smart electric range with a discount of over $650, which is worth considering if you're looking for a smart cooker that will set you up for years to come.
Starting at 9 am ET, the Samsung slide-in electric range, containing a smart dial and air fry mode, will be on offer for $1579, a saving of over $650 based on the standard $2,320 retail price. Furthermore, if you throw in an over-the-range microwave, you can expect 20% of its RRP, bringing the bundle price to $2078.
This electric range goes beyond our standard, dumb appliances. Samsung has included a smart dial for more intuitive oven settings based on your preferences, as well as an air frying mode (tray included), which allows users to cook more healthily using little to no oil.
The cooker is also available in five finishes -- stainless steel, black stainless steel, navy steel, Tuscan steel, and white glass -- as many consumers want their large appliances to fit existing designs and color schemes. Under the Ready2Fit Guarantee, Samsung will contribute $100 to countertop refit costs.
Installation is included.
The Discover Samsung sale is only on for a limited time, taking place between September 12 and Sunday, September 18. The week-long event is designed to showcase Samsung products, with a particular focus on eco-friendly ("green") deals. This year, the tech giant is also including flash sales which will only be available for a few hours, from 12 - 3 PM ET, each day.
In total, there are over 120 products going on sale during the week. Today, other deals we like the look of include: