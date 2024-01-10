'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Satechi updates two of its best-selling accessories - and they're on sale now
Premium hardware accessory maker Satechi is using CES 2024 to unveil upgraded versions of two of its best-selling devices for power users.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
First up is the Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio. The hub, which has been engineered to feel like a natural extension of the Mac mini and Mac Studio, now features an NVMe SSD enclosure supporting both NVMe and M.2 SATA SSDs. This allows Mac mini and Mac Studio to quickly and easily add more high-speed storage to their systems.
Special Feature
If you're looking for a simple way to add additional storage that can be used for Time Machine backups, this is it.
The Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio also features USB-C 3.1 and USBA 3.1 ports, supporting transfer speeds up to 10Gbps.
There are also SD and microSD card slots to satisfy the needs of the photographer, videographer, and drone pilot.
Next up, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub gets a "Pro" upgrade in the form of a beefier 150W GaN built-in power supply, which is capable of outputting up to 96W of power to the host device -- an increase of 60% compared to its predecessor.
Built from aerospace-grade aluminum, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro uses Thunderbolt 4 technology and features three Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and can support two 4K displays or one 8K display. It can also push up to 15W of power to connected peripherals, and allows the user to daisy-chain up to six devices
Note that the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro is fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB devices.
Also: The best laptop docking stations to upgrade your home office
The Satechi Stand and Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio and the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro are available immediately on Satechi's website for $100 and $200, respectively. If you're quick, you can use coupon code CES20 to get 20% off.