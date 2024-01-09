Satechi's new mechanical keyboard and Qi2 wireless charging stands are must-haves for power users

The Satechi SM1 keyboard, debuting at CES 2024. Satechi/ZDNET

Premium accessory maker Satechi is lifting the lid on two new accessories during CES 2024. There's a slim mechanical keyboard designed to work with Windows and Mac systems, and two charging stands making use of the new Qi2 charging technology.

Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech

First is the SM1 keyboard, the company's first keyboard for both Windows and Mac devices. The rechargeable keyboard features a 75% layout with low-profile, high-quality mechanical switches. The SM1 is backlit and features 14 different backlight patterns, and there's also a lockscreen shortcut key for added security on Macs.

The SM1 features a sleek, ergonomic design, has removable keycaps, a slim aluminum enclosure, and adjustable feet. You can connect the single keyboard to up to four devices at once, quickly and easily switching between them with the specific OS keys. The keyboard also comes with Windows specific Win key, CTRL, and ALT, which cam replace the Mac CMD, and Opt keys.

The Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. Satechi/ZDNET

Next up are two charging stations that employ the latest Qi2 technology. This new standard makes use of the now-familiar, magnetic-based mechanism that Apple's MagSafe popularized, and will roll out to non-Apple devices over the course of the year.

Also: The best mobile accessories at CES 2024

The company is releasing a 3-in-1 and a 2-in-1 foldable Qi2 wireless charging stand, both offering enough power to simultaneously deliver a max charge of 15W to an iPhone, 5W of power to AirPods, and 5W of power to an Apple Watch.

Both feature a folding design, made from premium-grade aluminum enclosures with a soft vegan leather base and a soft silicone charging puck. There's also a durable hinge that's designed to not weaken over time, and that allows the iPhone to be held in either portrait and landscape mode while charging.

Also: This 200W charging beast can power six devices at once (and it's smaller than you'd think)

The Satechi SM1 slim mechanical keyboard is available on Satechi's website for $100. Those buying now can use the code CES20 to get 20% off.

Satechi's 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 foldable Qi2 wireless charging stands will be available in Q2 2024 on Satechi's website for $130 and $80, respectively.