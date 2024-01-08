'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best mobile accessories at CES 2024: Qi2 chargers, face-tracking phone stands, and more
When you think of mobile accessories, you might only think of phone cases and chargers. But the tech showcased at CES 2024 includes far more innovative products in the category, that can make a big difference in our mobile-first lives.
As expected, Qi2 charging has been the star of the event, with most companies shifting from MagSafe to Qi2 technology so everyone can take advantage of faster, magnetic, wireless charging, regardless of whether you're in the Apple or Android ecosystem.
Other mobile accessories solved practical everyday issues, such as not having someone to film your video content, keeping track of your belongings, and helping you to feel safer.
Keep reading below for the full roundup of the best mobile accessories at CES 2024, which will be updated daily with more of my on-the-ground discoveries and other announcements.
If you have ever tried shooting your own video or photo content, you know how difficult staying in frame and getting the perfect shot can be. Belkin's new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro uses Apple's DockKit technology to elevate the average tripod experience.
The stand adheres to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe technology, and offers 360-degree movement-tracking and a 90-degree motorized tilt to keep you in frame no matter where you move. An added perk, it even charges your phone. The product retails for $180 and is coming soon to the Belkin website.
Whether you are walking alone at night, taking your dogs out in the early morning, or you just find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, this Safee case uses MagSafe technology to attach to the back of your iPhone and serve as a protective device with several self-defense features.
Click the button three times to activate a 130-decibel alarm, and share your camera views, microphones, and location with emergency contacts. Using this information, your emergency contacts can call the police directly from the app. The recordings can also be accessed from the application later as legal evidence. Safee won a CES Innovation Award in 2023 in the Human Security Category. The website doesn't seem optimized for English or sales outside of France, but it retails starting at €55.
If you are deep in the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the HyperJuice 10,000mAh Qi2 Power Bank is for you. While this power bank can fit in the palm of your hand, it has a whopping 10,000 mAh charging capacity. Because it leverages Qi2, it can charge your devices more efficiently and quickly.
The power bank has a bonus kickstand on the back, which makes it ideal for using your phone while charging, including for streaming videos or taking FaceTime calls. It is not yet available for purchase as it is a CES 2024 Innovations Preview, but you can sign up for a waitlist of interested. The power bank will retail for $130.