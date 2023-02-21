Save $400 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop at Best Buy

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Presidents Day is now over in the United States, but this doesn't mean you can't still find great online deals and discounts available on tech.
Best Buy often runs promotions on Apple Macs, going against the trend of Apple product sales being few and far between. The US retailer is generally one of the best places to start if you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, and the deal we've found for you is no exception.
Best Buy is offering $400 off a MacBook Pro laptop. The 16-inch model typically retails for just under $2500, but with a 16% discount applied, you will now pay $2099.
You commonly see MacBooks on college campuses, and as productivity workhorses, they are a solid option if you prefer the macOS ecosystem to Windows or Linux.
The device on sale is a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, an Apple M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage -- ample enough for storing work documents, photos, and media such as TV shows or films. However, if you intend to store vast amounts of content, you might want to bump up the storage capacity to 1TB.
If you would prefer a thinner, lighter device with Apple's latest M2 chip, Best Buy will give you a $150 discount on a new MacBook Air. While there is less memory on offer -- only 8GB -- the device is equipped with a 13.6-inch display, an Apple M2 chip, and 256GB SSD storage.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.