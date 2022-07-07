/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Proscenic's air fryer is $60 off right now: Cook tasty meals on a budget

Air fryers can cook great meals while keeping your kitchen cooler, and with this great deal, you can cook a whole 4-pound chicken for the family.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

While the Fourth of July sales are continuing in some stores, other retailers are dropping prices to compete with Amazon's annual Prime Day event. If you're looking for a small kitchen appliance that you'll use constantly and you want to save some money, the Proscenic T22 Air Fryer has dropped in price to $89, its lowest price ever.

The Proscenic can hold up to 5.3 quarts of food, including a 4-pound whole chicken. If you're stuck on what to cook, you can check the accompanying app to find recipe ideas from a community of users. Additionally, in the app you can control the air fryer with Google Assistant or Alexa to adjust cooking temperatures and monitor the cooking process.

It comes with 11 different touchscreen presets, so it's as simple as pressing a couple of buttons, waiting for it to preheat, and then tossing in ingredients. Under the hood, you will get 360-degree Steric Air circulation that helps keep your meals moist and fresh. With over 8,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it's definitely worth your investment.

Proscenic T22 5.3-quart air fryer (save $60 with on-page coupon)

 $89 at Amazon

To get the deal, you have to add it to your cart and add a special coupon. Right now, the cart reflects a $129 price tag, but if you add the Amazon coupon, you can save another $40 during checkout, bringing the total price down to $89. Be sure to add it to your cart and take advantage of this deal now, because we have no idea when the coupon expires.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Azure's capacity limitations are continuing. What can customers do?
azurecapacitylimits

Azure's capacity limitations are continuing. What can customers do?

Cloud
This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one
Yubikey 5C NFC

This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one

Security
The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone
img-0009

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone

iOS