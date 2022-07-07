While the Fourth of July sales are continuing in some stores, other retailers are dropping prices to compete with Amazon's annual Prime Day event. If you're looking for a small kitchen appliance that you'll use constantly and you want to save some money, the Proscenic T22 Air Fryer has dropped in price to $89, its lowest price ever.
The Proscenic can hold up to 5.3 quarts of food, including a 4-pound whole chicken. If you're stuck on what to cook, you can check the accompanying app to find recipe ideas from a community of users. Additionally, in the app you can control the air fryer with Google Assistant or Alexa to adjust cooking temperatures and monitor the cooking process.
It comes with 11 different touchscreen presets, so it's as simple as pressing a couple of buttons, waiting for it to preheat, and then tossing in ingredients. Under the hood, you will get 360-degree Steric Air circulation that helps keep your meals moist and fresh. With over 8,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it's definitely worth your investment.
To get the deal, you have to add it to your cart and add a special coupon. Right now, the cart reflects a $129 price tag, but if you add the Amazon coupon, you can save another $40 during checkout, bringing the total price down to $89. Be sure to add it to your cart and take advantage of this deal now, because we have no idea when the coupon expires.